Bangkok deluge: Heavy rain floods city, prepares for monsoon season

Bangkok yesterday was hit by heavy rainfall, with Bang Khun Thian district receiving the most with 124 millimetres, causing flooding in seven locations. As the rainy season is imminent in Thailand, officials revealed they are prepared to support residents affected by the flooding.

In the past 24 hours, several areas in Bangkok experienced moderate to heavy rain, with the Bang Khun Thian district facing the highest rainfall. This severe weather caused flooding, some of which has now reportedly returned to normal. Bangkok authorities are preparing for the full impact of the rainy season and are working on tracking the situation before, during, and after rainfall to ease residents’ distress.

Surat Jareonchaichakun, the Director of the Bangkok Drainage Office, addressed the preparations for flooding caused by storms in the city. He stated that the office had been monitoring the weather updates, and water levels in canals, and conducting inspections using radar systems. Authorities have been dispatched to high-risk areas to alleviate the flooding issues, and the citizens affected by the floodwaters are being given relief supplies, reported KhaoSod.

Theerayut Phumiphak, the director of the Office of Disaster Prevention and Relief, announced the readiness of the firefighting and rescue departments to help citizens affected by heavy rainfalls. Suphakrit Bunkhan, the director of the Office of Urban Affairs in Bangkok, has also taken measures by inspecting strong winds and trees before, during, and after heavy rain and storm.

Collaboration between different agencies has been initiated to address flooding-related issues in construction project areas. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has also set up channels for public warnings and notifications related to heavy rainfall in real-time, as well as helpline numbers for assistance in response to flooding problems.

The rainy season in Thailand usually starts around late June and continues to early October. During its peak in July and August, there are often intense afternoon and evening downpours, with flash flooding not uncommon as the rainwater channels through the streets looking for a place to escape.