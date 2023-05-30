Unemployed man found dead in vehicle amid struggle with depression

Photo Courtesy of Freepik

A 42 year old unemployed man was found dead in his pickup truck near Rama III Road, Soi 41, Yan Nawa district, Bangkok, reportedly suffering from depression. The initial investigation reveals he has been unemployed for almost a year and had a history of depression.

At around 10pm yesterday, local authorities in the Bang Phongpang, Yannawa district received reports of a dead man found in a vehicle located on Rama III Road, near Soi 41, opposite the Priewarasraj Wararam Temple. Upon arrival, the authorities discovered a white Navara pickup truck with a man’s body inside the driver’s seat. The man, referred to as A (pseudonym), was said to have been dead for at least four hours. Sleeping pills were found on the front seat, and a stove was found in the vehicle’s front area.

Initial investigations revealed that A was previously employed at the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning but has been out of work for around ten months. He had a history of receiving treatment for depression at Ban Somdet Chaophraya Hospital. Yesterday, A left his residence in the Bang Kho Laem district with his truck around midday. Family members began searching for him and eventually found him deceased in the location reported.

Officials have taken the body to Chulalongkorn Hospital for further examination before proceeding with the next steps.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.