ASEAN Troika Plus meeting on Myanmar crisis likely post-summit

Picture courtesy of THAI.NEWS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced that the ASEAN Troika Plus meeting aimed at addressing the Myanmar crisis may take place after this year’s ASEAN Summit.

The Deputy Director-General of the Department of ASEAN Affairs, Bolbongse Vangphaen, revealed that Laos, the ASEAN chair for the year, endorsed Thailand’s proposal for the ASEAN Troika Plus meeting during the 57th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (AMM) held last month in Vientiane.

“Currently, we are coordinating with this year’s ASEAN chair to determine the timing. However, it is anticipated that the Troika Plus meeting may be scheduled after the main ASEAN Summit, which is set to occur this October.”

Bolbongse shared this information during an event commemorating ASEAN Day 2024, celebrating the 57th anniversary of ASEAN’s establishment.

ASEAN member states, including Thailand, are making concerted efforts to encourage all relevant parties to engage in dialogue. The impact of the Myanmar crisis has intensified across ASEAN, particularly affecting Thailand, which shares the longest border with Myanmar, he added.

The ASEAN Troika Plus consists of the foreign ministers from the past, current, and upcoming chair countries of ASEAN —Indonesia, Laos, and Malaysia, respectively. The plus includes other ASEAN members who are interested in facilitating peace or have concerns about the crisis.

Additionally, the Troika Plus involves other stakeholders such as Myanmar’s neighbouring countries and international organisations that have appointed special envoys to Myanmar, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, Thai companies are withdrawing significant investments from Myanmar due to escalating conflicts and economic instability, resulting in a reduction from US$11.6 billion to US$4.45 billion. This shift has caused Thailand to drop from the third to the fifth-largest investor in Myanmar.

Trade between the two nations has also declined, with Thai exports and imports both experiencing downturns. In response, Myanmar has implemented stricter import licensing measures.