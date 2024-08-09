Teen shot dead in Yala amid rising gang violence

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Yala witnessed a tragic incident when two teenagers on a motorcycle shot at another group of youths, resulting in one fatality and one severe injury. The police have been struggling to control frequent gang-related violence in the area.

Yala City Police Station yesterday, August 8, received a report of a shooting at the entrance of Banogo Tuen Ngor Alley in Moo 1, Sateng Nok subdistrict, Mueang Yala district. Two individuals were injured in the incident. Upon receiving the report, Police Lieutenant Awirut Siripong and a team of officers immediately went to the scene.

At the location, police officers from the Kamphong Nibong Municipality cordoned off the area. Bloodstains were found on the ground, and a red Scoopy-i motorcycle belonging to the injured was on the road.

The injured individuals were identified as 16 year old Fa-is Dole, from Moo 4, Budi Subdistrict, and 17 year old Asmi Kahlong. Rescue workers from the Mae Kor Niao Yala Foundation had already transported them to Yala Central Hospital. Fa-is Dole succumbed to his injuries later.

Investigations revealed that Fa-is (the deceased), owner of the motorcycle, was riding with Asmi and 17 year old Anaph Benma, who was driving. Fa-is was seated in the middle while Asmi was at the back.

Two assailants on another motorcycle approached them and fired a handgun, hitting Fa-is fatally and severely injuring Asmi. Anaph, the driver, escaped unscathed but was in shock.

Gang dispute

Officers have taken Anaph for questioning at the Yala City Police Station. Initial findings suggest that the shooting stemmed from a dispute between local youth gangs. The police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause and apprehend the culprits responsible for the death and injury.

Reports indicate that the police in the Mueang Yala district have been unable to control the recurrent violence caused by various youth gangs. These groups often engage in fights and retaliatory attacks, leading to multiple injuries and fatalities.

Despite numerous incidents, law enforcement has struggled to arrest the perpetrators or prevent these violent acts. Additionally, the police have not provided clear updates or held press conferences to inform the public and the victims’ families about the progress of the cases, reported KhaoSod.

The ongoing gang-related violence in Yala continues to be a significant concern for residents and officials alike. The community is calling for more effective measures to ensure safety and bring justice to those affected by these tragic events.