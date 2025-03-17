Race against crime: Phuket police crack down on illegal street racers

Bright Choomanee
March 17, 2025
Race against crime: Phuket police crack down on illegal street racers
Picture courtesy of Wichit Police

Police in Wichit stepped up their campaign against illegal motorcycle racing, confiscating 22 motorcycles and arresting 10 young people in a focused operation addressing reckless riding.

The action occurred on Saturday, March 15, as Wichit officers concentrated on key areas within Mueang district. Starting at 9pm, a team led by Wichit Police Chief Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, together with other senior officers, initiated a coordinated effort to apprehend youthful racers and those under 18 considered at risk.

Part of a wider strategy to combat street racing, illegal gatherings, and traffic offences in the region, the operation was noted by Police Colonel Somsak.

Officers established checkpoints in known problem spots, such as Klong Mudong and Laem Dinso, frequently mentioned in public complaints.

During the operation, one person was detained for possessing a knife, and violators faced fines under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Picture courtesy of Wichit Police

Among those taken into custody, 10 were minors. Their parents were called in to be informed about their children’s activities and the potential legal repercussions. Police confirmed that proceedings will follow under the Child Protection Act of 2003, specifically Sections 26(3) and 78.

Pol. Col. Somsak underscored the ongoing dedication to enforcing traffic laws and addressing youth gangs involved in illegal motorcycle racing, as well as efforts to deter crimes involving weapons.

The initiative was strongly supported by the community, with police promising continued enforcement to uphold safety and order, reported The Phuket News.

Photo: Wichit Police

Last year, police in Loei province launched a nine-day operation targeting illegal street racing gangs, resulting in the seizure of nearly 100 modified motorcycles and several legal actions against offenders. The operation aimed to address the public nuisance and safety risks caused by such activities.

During a press conference, Loei Provincial Governor Chaipoj Jarunpong and Police Major General Phongpipat Siripornviwat presented the outcomes of the operation, which took place from November 21 to November 29 last year.

Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

