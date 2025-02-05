Anutin: Thaksin still has political power despite election results

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul countered assertions that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has lost his political influence. Anutin maintains that Thaksin continues to wield significant political power.

“Warriors are warriors. To underestimate Thaksin or say he is losing his magic can bring [the big mouth] an unprecedented disaster.”

The statement follows analyses from political commentators questioning Thaksin’s influence after the ruling Pheu Thai Party, associated with the former Thai PM, did not secure as many victories in the recent provincial administration organisation (PAO) elections as anticipated.

Some political analysts argue that Bhumjaithai’s improved showing in the PAO elections could position Anutin as a strong contender for the role of Thailand’s next prime minister in the upcoming General Election.

Anutin emphasised that despite the PAO election results, the competition has now ended. He is focused on his role as a coalition partner, distancing himself from being perceived as a political rival.

He added that political parties should only consider each other as competitors when the next general elections approach, likely at the end of the current government’s term in 2027.

Anutin, who also serves as the interior minister, refuted claims that Bhumjaithai’s success in the PAO elections was due to its financial influence. He argued that the party’s victories were a result of public confidence in Bhumjaithai, not monetary incentives.

He stressed that voters should be respected and not demeaned by insinuations that their votes were bought.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, representing Pheu Thai, expressed satisfaction with the PAO election outcomes. She stated that, as usual, the party would evaluate their successes and losses across different regions.

The 38 year old PM noted that her father, Thaksin, was pleased with the election results, despite his assertive campaign style, which she attributed to dealing with challenging situations, reported Bangkok Post.

