Phatthalung woman detains parents over 30 million baht

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
A 46 year old Thai woman accused her 50 year old sister of detaining their parents in a rented house for over three months.

The woman, Kulisara, claims her sister, Kirati administered psychiatric medication without a doctor’s prescription, allegedly to seize a 30 million baht inheritance.

Kulisara reported the incident to the police in Mueang district, Phatthalung province, seeking to rescue her parents and care for them herself, as her mother is bedridden and her father suffers from muscle weakness.

Kulisara explained that the family disputes stem from inheritance issues. She alleges that her sister moved their parents without notifying her, intending to have their father transfer property deeds, which he refused.

The dispute centres on a plot of land measuring 7 rai, valued at over 30 million baht, which their father had already transferred to Kulisara. She claims her sister is attempting to claim this land, despite having sold some of her share previously.

During Kulisara’s absence from the country at the end of September last year, she hired relatives to care for their parents. However, she discovered her sister had moved them to her home for around a month.

As Kirati’s husband did not want them there due to their disabilities, she allegedly relocated them to a rented apartment, confining them inside. Kulisara also claims Kirati administered psychiatric medication to their mother for nearly two years without her knowledge.

Kulisara returned to Thailand in June last year but left again at the end of September. During her absence, she arranged for her niece to take care of them.

However, her sister moved them again, leading Kulisara to seek police assistance after being unable to locate them. She feared for their safety, having observed Kirati’s aggressive behaviour towards their parents via CCTV footage.

Kulisara recounted finding the apartment door locked when she arrived to rescue her parents. Despite identifying herself to the apartment staff, access was initially denied until her sister was contacted.

The door was eventually forced open, revealing their parents in a visibly weakened state. Kulisara then had them admitted to Phatthalung Hospital for a medical evaluation to determine if any toxins were involved.

Meanwhile, Kirati refutes her sister’s allegations, stating that she took care of their parents while Kulisara was abroad because no caregiver was present.

She claims she hired a caregiver and moved them to an apartment due to the lack of space at her home. Kirati insists she has been providing proper care, including medication from a hospital, and denies any intention of harming their parents or seizing the inheritance.

When questioned about not returning their parents to their original home, Kirati explained that Kulisara had reported her to the police, barring her from entering the property due to their ongoing dispute, reported KhaoSod.

There was no resolution to the case as the story went to press.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

