Cock-a-doodle-don’t: Man’s heart can’t take noisy neighbour’s roosters

A 72 year old man in Ang Thong province contacted the police regarding a noise complaint about his neighbour’s roosters. Suffering from a heart condition, he reported that the noise kept him awake.

The rooster owner, a 65 year old man, argued that roosters do not crow continuously and questioned how he could stop them from doing so.

At 2pm yesterday, January 6, Police Captain Jeerawut Armatamontri from Pa Mok Police Station received the complaint about the disruptive crowing. The noise reportedly prevented the elderly man, who resides in Mueang subdistrict, Pa Mok district, from getting restful sleep due to his heart condition.

Promptly responding to the report, police officers visited the property where the roosters were kept.

Upon arrival, they found the rooster owner tending to his birds, which were housed approximately 10 metres from the complainant’s residence. The owner explained that he had bought two roosters for breeding and selling purposes.

He acknowledged that the roosters crow occasionally but not constantly and expressed uncertainty about how to prevent them from crowing altogether. The roosters were kept within a pen at the front of his house.

The 72 year old man complainant revealed his need for peace due to his heart ailment, suggesting that relocating the roosters to the other side of the property could mitigate the issue. He warned that if the police did not resolve the situation, he would seek assistance from the Damrongtham Centre, as he had previously been disturbed by loud music from the same neighbour.

Initially, the police attempted to mediate between the relatives but neither was satisfied with the outcome. The rooster owner maintained that the birds did not crow loudly all the time and expressed his inability to control their crowing, reported KhaoSod.

Meanwhile, the complainant continued to insist on relocating the roosters to avoid further disturbances. The discussion prolonged until both parties, exhausted from the argument, retreated to their homes.