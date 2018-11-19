ALERT: Amoxicillin use in Thai orange orchards | The Thaiger

Thai Life
ALERT: Amoxicillin use in Thai orange orchards
The Thai Public Health Ministry is checking on pharmacies and antibiotics manufacturers that may have distributed amoxicillin (an antibiotic) for farms – reportedly used widely in northern and central orange orchards – as it could lead to drug resistance or even fatal allergies in humans as well as contaminating the environment.
Amoxicillin is an antibiotic often used for the treatment of a number of bacterial infections. It may be used for middle ear infection, strep throat, pneumonia, skin infections, and urinary tract infections among others. It is taken by mouth, or less commonly by injection – Wikipedia
A recent report highlighted the apparent long-standing use of amoxicillin injection into orange trees three to four times a year, to treat Citrus greening disease – caused by a bacteria spread by psyllid insects – and said that orange farmers did not realise the danger of the practice. The Ministry’s permanent secretary Dr Sukhum Kanchanapimai says that the abuse must be stopped.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Medical Sciences, along with respective health offices have begun to investigate in the jurisdictions involved.
FDA deputy secretary-general Dr Surachoke Tangwiwat said his agency had required respective provincial health offices to check on orange orchards for the distribution of amoxicillin to orange farmers and ensure that the sale of antibiotics is made only at pharmacies with pharmacists.
The agency also warned antibiotics manufacturers to distribute antibiotics to pharmacies and not directly to farmers or they will face legal actions.
Pharmacist Supanai Prasertsuk, coordinator for the pharmacists’ follow-up group for borderland medicine issues under the Drug System Monitoring and Development Centre, said his members had identified the issue of antibiotic use in fruit and vegetable farming in the North.
This misuse of amoxicillin – which is among the most-used antibiotics to treat infections in humans and must be prescribed by pharmacists – can lead to environmental contamination, especially at water sources.
The consumers’ secondary exposure to such medicine can lead to serious or even fatal reactions among those allergic to antibiotics, and the farmers’ direct exposure to such medicine that can lead to allergic reactions, Supanai said.
He said that farms would most likely not use antibiotic capsules but a chemical powder format, which can cause it to scatter. Although there was no research to confirm antibiotic contamination from the use in orange orchards, he said the sensible precaution was to stop such use.
The Public Health Ministry should check farmers’ physical conditions as well as samples from soil and water to study for a contamination, while farmers should shift to organic farming guidelines, Supanai said.
Supanai also urged the authority to check on the sale of chemicals (used in making amoxicillin) to farmers as such substances were also considered dangerous medicines. The sale of the drug by non-pharmacists violated the law so the sellers and manufacturers could be held accountable.
Supanai advised those allergic to amoxicillin to avoid consumption while those without allergies should refrain from consuming a large amount and to leave a seven-day gap between consumption.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thai Life
Thailand Medical Tourism 2018: REVIEW
It continues to be another busy year for Thailand’s private hospitals, clinics and dental facilities, with the seemingly endless arrival of international patients from across the globe. Whilst the volume begins to subside a little as the year comes to a close, the guys at MyMediTravel put together their analysis from a sample of 1,000 of their English-speaking, non-Thai based customers and made some interesting discoveries.
It’s no surprise that the Aussies make up nearly a fifth of all arrivals, given its relative proximity to Thailand, but what is surprising is that Americans make up the largest group at 20% – the country with by far the biggest medical tourism market in the world!
Our neighbour, Singapore, understandably provides 10% of arrivals – Thailand is much cheaper after all and a 1.5-hour long flight can cost as little as 2,500 baht, return. It is worth noting that Chinese and other non-English speaking medical tourists have not been included in this survey, as they tend to travel with a local facilitator who can provide around the clock assistance.
Almost two-thirds opt for a medical facility in Bangkok, most likely due to the abundant supply of competing facilities who bring the prices down when compared to the other cities and regions. Heavily weighted in favour of females, no wonder given that the second most popular procedure is Breast Augmentation! But notice the ‘very-2018’ addition of a third gender, Trans. Gender is no longer a binary option, with 3% identifying themselves as neither male or female.
CoolSculpting, ever heard of it? Click the link for more information, but in a nutshell, it’s a non-invasive alternative to liposuction where the fat cells are frozen and slowly die off, with the body excreting them naturally over the following weeks.
The procedure is ideal for those who have smaller more stubborn fat in areas like the ‘muffin top’ or the ‘love handles’. The rest of the top-10 procedures are mostly different types of cosmetic surgery with, of course, Gender Reassignment and also the Hair Transplant among them.
Finally, analysing the popular facilities, we see the undisputed champion of Thai medical facilities, Bumrungrad at the top, with the Sikarin Hospital not far behind – offering almost as many procedures and services, but at a fraction of the cost. KTOP Clinic and Yanhee Hospital are fast gaining a reputation for being up with the best cosmetic surgery facilities in the region.
Krabi
First Kunming-Krabi direct flight landed
The first direct flight from Kunming, China, full of Chinese passengers, has arrived at Krabi International Airport.
The General Manager of the Krabi International Airport Apichai Aranyik has welcomed the new Lucky Airline (Boeing 737) with its first direct Charter Flight from Kunming to Krabi. The flight carried 162 passengers and arrived in Krabi at 7pm last night (Sunday).
Khun Apichai says, “In the past five year since the movie ‘Lost in Thailand’ Chinese tourists becoming the top tourists visiting Krabi. At the start they were coming in tour groups.”
“After the boat disaster in Phuket in July, Chinese tourists weren’t coming to Krabi either. This first direct flight is a good sign to welcome the next wave of Chinese tourists.”
The Deputy Director of the Phuket Tourism Authority of Thailand, Montri Manator, says, “Numbers of Chinese tourists visiting Phuket in tour groups have been continuing to decrease after the Phoenix sinking on July 5 this year. But we are seeing a steady rise in the FIT (Free and Independent Travellers) from China”
Read more about the changes in Chinese tourism to Phuket HERE.
Chiang Mai
The new visa-fee waiver working in the north
According to the National News Bureau of Thailand, the new visa-fee waiver is working. Well, in the northern provinces anyway.
The northern provinces are reporting an increase in the number of foreign visitors, thanks to the government’s free visa on arrival campaign.
Wiwat Piyawiroj , Executive Vice President of Commercial at Thai Airways, says the free visa on arrival scheme for 21 nationalities has boosted the number of foreign visitors in Thailand’s north, particularly in the tourist cities of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai.
He notes that more Thai Airways flights have been booked by Chinese passport holders as many of them will be celebrating the Loi Krathong Festival and the western New Year in Thailand.
Another contributor to the increase in the number of foreign visitors is the secondary destination campaign which offers tour packages to lesser-known attractions, according to Wiwat.
He added that Thai Airways is conducting a feasibility study on its return to the US market with a possibility of adding direct flights to American cities, following a report that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is planning to upgrade the Thai aviation sector to Category 1.
Thailand was downgraded to Category 2 in 2015 because of its failure to comply with international safety standards. The downgrade prohibited Thai carriers from adding new routes or expanding existing services to the world’s top aviation markets such as to the US.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
No more smoking in public in Thailand
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
How to save $24,000 a year – Move to Chiang Mai
Muay Thai for five year olds – Sport or child abuse?
British tourists held ‘ransom’ by Thai police
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
Chinese investment sets new records in property purchases
Customer dies during Thai massage
Thailand, third biggest medical tourism destination in the world
Indonesia set to ban dog meat trade
Thailand Medical Tourism 2018: REVIEW
British Airways sued after man is seated next to obese passenger on BKK flight
Chinese-speaking local guides take to the streets
Jomtien’s Jetski rapist arrested after attack on 14 year old girl
World-renowned Buddhist scholar officially opens Mindfulness Centre at UWC Thailand International School
Man arrested over murder of woman in Mai Khao
Pattaya beaches remain a disgrace despite 429 million baht clean-up
Ceremonies for the 47 victims held today – Phoenix
First Kunming-Krabi direct flight landed
The new visa-fee waiver working in the north
ALERT: Amoxicillin use in Thai orange orchards
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
Phoenix design failures – Forensic probe begins
Flying in the dark – Lion Air crash investigation update
Phoenix under high security at Rassada Pier
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Trending
-
Phuket1 day ago
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
-
Pattaya3 days ago
14 yo allegedly raped at knifepoint in Pattaya
-
People2 days ago
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
Canadian and British graffiti vandals spared jail
-
Phuket3 days ago
Phuket Tourist Police asks night clubs to take care of foreign female customers
-
Phuket2 days ago
The Phoenix rises to the surface
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
-
Bangkok2 hours ago
British Airways sued after man is seated next to obese passenger on BKK flight
You must be logged in to post a comment Login