Alarming statistics: Thailand women in domestic violence crisis

Photo courtesy of AsiaNews

The National Human Rights Commission of Thailand (NHRC) delivered a stark wake-up call as alarming statistics reveal a grim reality: seven women become victims of sexual assault and abuse daily in Thailand.

Pornprapai Ganjanarintr, chairperson of the NHRC, issued a resounding plea for gender equality across all sectors. In a society riddled with patriarchal structures, Ganjanarintr highlighted the harrowing repercussions, including pervasive domestic violence and sexual assault.

“Over 7 women have been sexually and physically assaulted per day. Thailand ranks among the top countries for sexual assaults against women.”

Shockingly, most perpetrators lurk within the victims’ inner circles, including family members and school personnel.

Moreover, Pornprapai underscored the flawed judicial response, citing numerous cases where justice eluded victims, compounded by inadequate representation of female officers. Tragically, some victims find themselves unprotected by authorities, such as a woman rejected thrice when reporting domestic violence by her ex-husband.

These dire circumstances disproportionately affect vulnerable groups, including women and children in conflict zones, ethnic minorities, migrant workers, individuals with disabilities, and women living with HIV.

The NHRC’s commitment to combatting gender-based violence was reaffirmed last year during the Human Rights Assembly, elevating the issue to the national agenda under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

Concerted efforts are underway to identify the root causes of violence and bolster centralised data systems to better track incidents involving women and children across various demographics, reported Thai PBS World.

Furthermore, Pornprapai implored the government and all sectors to step up efforts, advocating for improved services such as safe abortion facilities, heightened representation of female officers, empowerment initiatives for women, and increased participation in politics. These measures, she stressed, are vital in paving the way for a society free from discrimination and violence.

In related news, a domestic dispute in Nakhon Pathom province escalated into a violent confrontation, resulting in a Burmese woman being critically injured after being stabbed. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, has led to the apprehension and confession of the assailant, who claimed the stabbing was unintentional.