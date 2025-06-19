15 year old Thai boy shoots father after enduring 8 years of abuse

A 15 year old Thai boy shot his biological father at their shared home in the Isaan province of Buriram, following eight years of physical abuse that the teenager had endured.

Officers from Lam Plai Mat Police Station arrested the boy at his home in the Ban Nong Hua Chang Phattana community, located in Buriram’s Lam Plai Mat district, after the shooting at 7.45pm yesterday, June 18.

The injured man, 51 year old Choksan, was rushed to Buriram Hospital in a serious condition, having sustained a gunshot wound under his right armpit. The boy is believed to have fired at his father eight times, with only one bullet hitting the target.

The teenager told police that he acted out of resentment after suffering years of brutal abuse from his father, starting when he was just eight years old. The father slapped, kicked, and punched him regularly, while other family members were either unwilling or unable to intervene.

Before the shooting, Choksan reportedly assaulted the boy in front of his mother, who was powerless to stop it. The boy then sneaked into his parents’ bedroom, retrieved his father’s 9mm handgun, and watched a YouTube tutorial on how to load it.

He confronted his father and fired multiple shots until he ran out of bullets. He claimed he could not recall how many times he fired or whether any of the shots had struck his father. The final thing he remembered was his father fleeing for his life.

The boy’s grandmother, 63 year old Noi, told Channel 7 that Choksan and her daughter have four children, with the suspect being the eldest son. She said Choksan only abused this boy, while his siblings were spared. Noi and her daughter had tried to intervene in the past but had been unsuccessful.

Noi revealed that the boy had previously sustained injuries to his eyebrows, head, and mouth, leaving him unable to eat for weeks and nearly blind from one of the beatings.

She said her grandson had approached her ten days before the incident, asking, “Why do I have to be tortured like this?” He also asked, “Would it be a terrible sin if I killed someone?”

Noi said she immediately understood his intent and tried to dissuade him, telling him that his father was working hard to support the family.

Lam Plai Mat Police Superintendent Wachirawit Wanthanee told the media that no charges had yet been filed against the teenager. Although the boy claimed the gun belonged to his father, officers found that it was registered under someone else’s name.

Police are continuing their investigation into the weapon’s ownership and will question the boy further with a multidisciplinary team before determining any legal action.

The boy’s father reportedly remains in a stable condition but stills requires further treatment at the hospital.