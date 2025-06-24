Thai man kills sister-in-law for allegedly serving his mother omelettes

Elderly mother denies accusation, saying she received variety of meals

Thai man kills sister-in-law for allegedly serving his mother omelettes
Photo via Hone Krasae

A Thai man fatally shot his sister-in-law at the weekend at a house in the northern province of Kamphaeng Phet, allegedly because she served inadequate food to his elderly mother.

Officers from Khlong Lan Police Station arrested the 42 year old suspect, identified as Arsia, on Sunday, June 22, at the scene in the Pong Namron sub-district of Khlong Lan district later that night. He was reportedly drunk and initially denied involvement in the killing.

The victim, 53 year old Nittaya, was found dead on the front steps of the house, having sustained five gunshot wounds to her arms, shoulder, chest, and face.

Following further questioning, Arsia eventually confessed to the crime. He claimed he was angry that Nittaya never prepared good meals for his 77 year old mother, Kern, and only ever served her omelettes.

Nittaya was married to Arsia’s brother, 52 year old Plew. The couple lived with Kern, while Arsia resided in a separate nearby house with his father.

Thai woman murdered by brother-in-law
The victim, Nittaya | Photo via Amarin TV

Arsia insisted there were no other conflicts between him and his sister-in-law or brother and admitted he was under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred.

Plew told KhaoSod that he and his wife had gone to his father’s house to borrow money, during which a heated argument broke out with Arsia over their mother’s food. Arsia threatened to shoot them, but Plew didn’t believe he would follow through.

Thai man kills sister-in-law over food dispute
Photo via DailyNews

Plew said his wife had only moved into his mother’s house a year earlier. She had previously been married and had two children with her ex-husband. Plew expressed deep remorse for having asked his wife to live with his family, believing it ultimately led to her tragic death.

Mother confirms variety of food after son's wife killed
The mother, Kern | Photo via Amarin TV

In an interview with Amarin TV, Kern stated that she could no longer tolerate spicy food and actually preferred omelettes. She insisted that Nittaya had provided a variety of meals, but Arsia was unaware of this as he lived separately.

Thai man shot dead brother's wife in dispute over mother's meals
The father | Photo via Amarin TV

Before being transferred to prison, Arsia apologised to his parents. His father urged him to fully confess to the police and take responsibility for his actions. Arsia reportedly promised that he would cook for his parents after being released from prison.

