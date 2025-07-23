Inheritance dispute leads to fatal shooting in Surat Thani plantation

Family feud spirals into deadly violence

Bright Choomanee
July 23, 2025
Picture courtesy of ข่าวด่วนปาตานี Facebook

A dispute over inherited land led to a tragic shooting in a rubber plantation in Surat Thani’s Ban Na Derm district.

Yesterday, July 22, at 6pm, Police Lieutenant Supatchai Sukkhaew from Ban Na Derm Police Station responded to a report of a fatal shooting at a rubber plantation in Baan Na subdistrict. Accompanied by investigative officers, forensic officials, and Kuson Sattha Ban Derm rescue staff, they discovered the scene.

The incident occurred in a rubber plantation where trees were being cut down. A pickup truck, registered under license plate บ 9936 Chumphon, was parked, filled with rubberwood logs.

Nearby, the body of 38 year old Wasan was found with multiple gunshot wounds: two on the head, two on the abdomen, three on the back, two on the right thigh, and two on the right hand.

During the investigation, Pon, a witness, recounted that he was at home when Jack, the suspect, picked him up on a motorcycle, asking for his company to the rubber plantation.

Upon arrival, Jack approached the victim, questioning, “Do you know you’re cutting rubber trees beyond the boundary?” Subsequently, Jack opened fire and fled on the motorcycle.

Picture courtesy of ข่าวด่วนปาตานี Facebook

Premjit, the 62 year old mother of the deceased, explained that the rubber plantation belonged to her late mother. She and her sister, Ju, Jack’s mother, were the only remaining heirs.

Her son had served a 16-year prison sentence for desertion and other charges, only recently released a year ago. Eager to lead an honest life but lacking resources, he requested his aunt to divide the land, as it belonged to their grandmother. However, Ju refused, reported KhaoSod.

Jack and her son, being cousins, agreed to split the land. On the day of the incident, her son was cutting rubber trees on the portion allocated to him, intending to plant oil palm for a livelihood, when he was shot. She expressed disbelief that such a minor issue could provoke Jack to resort to violence.

Bright Choomanee
July 23, 2025
