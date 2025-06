Emirates is turning up the heat in Southeast Asia with the launch of two brand-new routes, to Vietnam’s coastal gem Da Nang and Cambodia’s cultural heartland, Siem Reap, both flying via Bangkok.

The Dubai-based airline kicked off the Da Nang route on June 2, followed by Siem Reap on June 3, pushing its regional network to 23 destinations. Both flights will be served by Emirates’ wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, said Nabil Sultan, Executive Vice President of Passenger Sales and Country Management.

“This is a significant milestone in strengthening Emirates’ presence in Southeast Asia and reinforces our long-standing commitment to Thailand as a strategic gateway to the region.

“With these new services, travellers can now experience seamless connectivity across three distinct destinations, Dubai, Bangkok, and either Da Nang or Siem Reap, with a single ticket.”

The Da Nang service, now Emirates’ third destination in Vietnam, will run 25 times a week, expected to boost the trade of electronics, textiles, and perishables. The airline is also building on key partnerships in the country, including recent tie-ups with Vietnam Airlines, VietJet, and Sun Group, reported Gulf News.

Meanwhile, the Dubai–Bangkok–Siem Reap flight will operate three times weekly, complementing the daily Phnom Penh service via Singapore, and lifting Cambodia-bound flights to 10 per week.

To mark the occasion, Emirates hosted a cake-cutting ceremony at its newly revamped Bangkok airport lounge, underscoring the Thai capital’s pivotal role in its Asia strategy.

In a further show of ambition, Emirates has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Air China, strengthening ties between the two giants. The MoU, signed at the IATA AGM in New Delhi, paves the way for a future codeshare and deeper cooperation on routes between China and the UAE, pending regulatory approval.

Late last year, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Thailand deepened their partnership through a series of bilateral agreements, according to UAE ambassador to Thailand Obaid Saeed Obaid Bintaresh Aldhaheri.