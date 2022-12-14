Connect with us

Thailand

A bikini thief spotted on CCTV arrested in Chiang Mai

Published

 on 

Photo via NBT North

An audacious bikini thief was arrested after breaking into a house and a builder’s merchant in Chiang Mai before making off with cash, an iPhone and other goods

The owner of the builder’s merchants posted CCTV footage of the daring burglar on Facebook yesterday. The video reveals the woman climbing over a 3-metre gate behind the shop in a two-piece swimsuit and trying the shop door handle.

The bikini-clad lady was unsuccessful in her attempt this time and gave up after about 30 minutes and climbed back over the gate and fled the scene.

The shop owner informed the media that the incident happened on Saturday, December 10, at 6pm. The owner said he was surprised that the woman dared to commit a crime of this sort so early in the evening when the nearby area is always crowded with sellers and visitors.

It turns out that the builder’s merchant was not the first and only property that the bikini thief broke into. A house in the Chang Phueak sub-district of Mueng Chiang Mai district was also robbed by the woman on the afternoon of the same day.

Another security camera nearby the house captured the bikini thief with the stolen goods. She climbed the roof, jumped down into a ditch behind the community, and ran away from the house with an iPhone, watch, 1,000 baht, a power bank, and several items of lingerie.

Officers from Chang Phueak Police Station checked security cameras along the woman’s escape route, performed DNA testing, and tracked her fingerprints before finally arresting her last night.

The investigating officer reported that he would provide more details about the arrest and the woman’s identity later via a press conference.

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand39 seconds ago

A bikini thief spotted on CCTV arrested in Chiang Mai
Medical23 mins ago

Medical tourism the new muse for Thai government
Thailand49 mins ago

7 year old girl falls from mum’s bike, killed by oncoming public bus in Bangkok
Sponsored3 hours ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Crime1 hour ago

Woman allegedly nabs 100,000 baht from gullible man in Pattaya
Crime2 hours ago

Thai actress to be questioned over illegal hotel
Patong2 hours ago

Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand Music Festival Security Guards accused of Sexual Assault | GMT
Health4 hours ago

Paediatrician on Koh Samui accused of giving expired antibiotics to one-year-old child
Thailand18 hours ago

Driver suffers seizure, crashes into two motorcycles, killing 1
Thailand18 hours ago

Zookeeper seeks compensation after being bitten by wild monkeys
Video19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai policewoman arrests her own Facebook impersonator
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand’s flag carrier airline discusses adding 20 twin-aisle jets
Pollution19 hours ago

Air pollution threatens water supply in Tibetan Plateau for two billion people
Thailand19 hours ago

Young bride-to-be dies in drink driving incident 17 days before wedding
Pattaya20 hours ago

Trance music festival coming up in Pattaya next year
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending