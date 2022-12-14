Thailand
A bikini thief spotted on CCTV arrested in Chiang Mai
An audacious bikini thief was arrested after breaking into a house and a builder’s merchant in Chiang Mai before making off with cash, an iPhone and other goods
The owner of the builder’s merchants posted CCTV footage of the daring burglar on Facebook yesterday. The video reveals the woman climbing over a 3-metre gate behind the shop in a two-piece swimsuit and trying the shop door handle.
The bikini-clad lady was unsuccessful in her attempt this time and gave up after about 30 minutes and climbed back over the gate and fled the scene.
The shop owner informed the media that the incident happened on Saturday, December 10, at 6pm. The owner said he was surprised that the woman dared to commit a crime of this sort so early in the evening when the nearby area is always crowded with sellers and visitors.
It turns out that the builder’s merchant was not the first and only property that the bikini thief broke into. A house in the Chang Phueak sub-district of Mueng Chiang Mai district was also robbed by the woman on the afternoon of the same day.
Another security camera nearby the house captured the bikini thief with the stolen goods. She climbed the roof, jumped down into a ditch behind the community, and ran away from the house with an iPhone, watch, 1,000 baht, a power bank, and several items of lingerie.
Officers from Chang Phueak Police Station checked security cameras along the woman’s escape route, performed DNA testing, and tracked her fingerprints before finally arresting her last night.
The investigating officer reported that he would provide more details about the arrest and the woman’s identity later via a press conference.
