Connect with us

Thailand

GrabTukTuk to be launched in Phuket next year

Published

 on 

Photo via GrabDriver - ครบเครื่องเรื่องขับแกร็บ﻿

GrabTukTuk revealed it will be launching a new app in Phuket at the beginning of next year to provide about 100 tuk tuk cars for the beach resort’s locals and tourists.

Phuket tuk tuk driver Suchart Nitiwaranuluck was hailed by tourists and criticised by his peers in April after he offered a very affordable 50 baht for a round trip tour around the city.

Thai media reported that a number of other tuk tuk drivers condemned the 50 year old for setting the price too low for Phuket taxis to match.

The issue made the Phuket tuk tuk fares a hot topic among Thai netizens. Some said that they understood the fares at a touristy spot were a bit more expensive and were willing to pay while others said they opted to use application-based taxis for a reliably priced ride and a safer journey.

Grab is one of Phuket’s most popular transport service applications but they only supply a taxi service. But all of that is about to change.

To support locals more, and especially local tuk tuk drivers, Grab announced yesterday that they would allow locals and tourists to book local tuk tuk services via the GrabTukTuk application.

The chief executive officer of Grab Thailand, Worrachat Lakkhanaroj, announced yesterday that the application is aimed to level up fare standards, quality of service, and safety of the ride-hailing service in Phuket. Worrachat hopes it will encourage locals in the area to use their vehicles to legally make money or earn extra income.

Worrachat added that GrabTukTuk is inviting local tuk tuk drivers to apply to become partners.

The Sinaporean-based multinational company expects to have 100 tuk tuk partners ready to provide a service to passengers at the beginning of next year.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand51 seconds ago

GrabTukTuk to be launched in Phuket next year
Thailand39 mins ago

A bikini thief spotted on CCTV arrested in Chiang Mai
Medical1 hour ago

Medical tourism the new muse for Thai government
Sponsored3 hours ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Thailand1 hour ago

7 year old girl falls from mum’s bike, killed by oncoming public bus in Bangkok
Crime2 hours ago

Woman allegedly nabs 100,000 baht from gullible man in Pattaya
Crime2 hours ago

Thai actress to be questioned over illegal hotel
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Patong3 hours ago

Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand Music Festival Security Guards accused of Sexual Assault | GMT
Health4 hours ago

Paediatrician on Koh Samui accused of giving expired antibiotics to one-year-old child
Thailand18 hours ago

Driver suffers seizure, crashes into two motorcycles, killing 1
Thailand19 hours ago

Zookeeper seeks compensation after being bitten by wild monkeys
Video19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai policewoman arrests her own Facebook impersonator
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand’s flag carrier airline discusses adding 20 twin-aisle jets
Pollution20 hours ago

Air pollution threatens water supply in Tibetan Plateau for two billion people
Thailand20 hours ago

Young bride-to-be dies in drink driving incident 17 days before wedding
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending