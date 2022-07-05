Thai police arrest ‘Mr. Underpants:’ The serial thief in the white briefs

Connect with us

Today, the Royal Thai Police finally arrested a serial mobile phone thief known as “Mr. Underpants.” Mr. Underpants broke into 9 BANANA mobile phone shops in locations all over Thailand, stealing thousands of mobile phones in total. Every time, he wore only his pants.

Mr. Underpants broke into BANANA branches in Yala, Hat Yai, Patthalung, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nong Bua Lamphu, Ubon Ratchatani, Hua Hin and Sai Mai in Bangkok. He stole hundreds of phones every time, sometimes until there were almost none left in the store.

Wanted on 4 arrest warrants for more than 6 months, police finally apprehended 23 year old Jeh Issamaeh Hama from Narathiwat province, also known as “Carmus” (and now Mr. Underpants), at a condominium in the Bang Kapi district of Bangkok today. Police seized hundreds of mobile phones.

Mr. Underpants has already pleaded guilty to his crimes, which are caught on CCTV in all cases. He told police…

“I only steal from BANANA stores because I like bananas and I like the colour yellow. I like to take my clothes off and I like to only wear underpants. It gives me a feeling of confidence and I feel like myself. In 2021, media in Yala province called me a psychotic thief. I didn’t like that, so I stole a camera too.”

Mr. Underpants said he sells some of the phones and gives the rest to homeless people, who he sympathises with because he used to be homeless. He said that the reason he steals mobile phones, in particular, is because when he was a child, all his friends had mobile phones but he didn’t.

Police said Mr. Underpants steals only certain brands of phones which have unlocked sim cards, meaning he is quite knowledgeable about technology.

At the BANANA store in Nakhon Nayok province, CCTV captured Mr. Underpants surveying the area for more than 3 hours before returning to the store in his underwear at nighttime and stealing a total of 128 phones, valued at 1,914,895 baht.

Mr. Underpants will be prosecuted according to the law.

SOURCE: Matichon

 

 

 

 

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-07-05 17:31
Now Mr. SmartyPants is going to do a "Brief" stint in jail.
Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University.

