A naked burglar robs 8 houses & tries to rape a young girl

Published

 on 

Photo via Aek Danairit

A naked burglar is on the run after he was spotted on CCTV cameras robbing eight houses and allegedly trying to rape a 12 year old girl in the Isaan province of Sisaket.

Aek Danairit, the owner of a house in the Baan Na Nuan community in the Huay Thap Than district of Sisaket, reported to the police that a half-naked man from the waist down had entered his house at about 2am on Friday, October 21.

Aek said he heard a strange sound outside of his house and went to check. He scared the naked burglar as a consequence who fled taking only 70 baht from his house.

Aek went to check his security cameras and discovered the robber calmly wandering in and out of his house ignoring all of the CCTV cameras.

The video showed that the thief was aged about 30 to 40 years old. He wore a shirt, a headscarf, and gloves, but wore no trousers, underwear, or shoes.

Aek posted the video of the suspect on Facebook warning people living nearby.

Several locals from a number of houses in the same community reported a similar thing to the police.

One family allege that the thief also tried to rape their 12 year old daughter, who was asleep, but the girl screamed making the burglar scarper from the scene of the crime.

The man stole about 10,000 baht in cash. The victims said the crook left their mobile phones, cars, and other household items alone.

Officers from Huay Thap Than Police Station reported that they have shared pictures and videos of the naked burglar with community leaders and sub-district officers.

Officers promised to arrest the man as soon as possible because the case had gained a lot of attention from Thai people, especially on social media, and it damages the reputation of the community.

 

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand.

