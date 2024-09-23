Confrontation of teenage gangs quickly escalates to armed chaos

Screenshot courtesy of KhaoSod

A dispute erupted in Kamphaeng Phet after a man confronted a noisy group of teenage gangs outside a shop, leading to a chaotic scene. The teenagers later returned with a firearm, causing panic and scattering the crowd.

Footage from CCTV cameras shows groups of teenagers causing a ruckus outside a restaurant near Kamphaeng Phet Bus Terminal in Nakhon Chum, Kamphaeng Phet province at around 4.32am on September 21.

The noise disturbed neighbouring shops, prompting one man to step outside and rebuke the teenagers for causing a disturbance late at night. This confrontation quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

The teenagers fled but soon returned armed with a gun and a sword, chasing after the other teenage gang. The chaos forced the teenagers to abandon their motorcycles and run in different directions, shocking witnesses.

The incident appears to have been triggered by the man’s frustration with the teenagers’ loud behaviour, which disrupted his sleep. Despite the violent nature of the incident, reports indicate that no injuries or fatalities occurred.

Prajakrit Saithip, a local officer who initially received the footage explained that the CCTV footage was sent to him to highlight the near-tragic violence. He mentioned that if someone had been caught in the crossfire, the footage could serve as critical evidence for police investigations.

Prajakrit also urged the police to increase nighttime patrols to prevent similar incidents, especially with the upcoming annual festival, which could attract more tourists and potential risks, reported KhaoSod.

This event underscores the tensions that can arise from late-night noise complaints and the extreme reactions they can trigger. The swift escalation from a verbal confrontation to armed violence highlights the importance of addressing such disputes calmly and through proper channels.

