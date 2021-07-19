8 women arrested in Tak for Myanmar river crossing

8 women were arrested for allegedly crossing the Moei River in Myanmar into northern Thailand’s Tak province, early this morning. The women carried “personal baggage” and were apprehended in a corn plantation by a 4th Infantry Regiment patrol. Local villagers had alerted officials to the crossing which led to the arrests.

The women’s ages ranged from 22 to 32. They were subsequently taken to a field hospital at the Mae Sot Sport Stadium. They will be quarantined at the stadium hospital and tested for Covid. After the quarantine/test is complete, they will be taken to the Mae Sot Police for further legal proceedings, says a government official.

The women were reportedly Thai nationals.

It was not reported what was in the baggage or why they were making the crossing.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

