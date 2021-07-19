Connect with us

Transport

Flights from dark red zones prohibited from Wednesday, July 21

Thaiger

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Domestic flights from dark red zones are prohibited from July 21. (via EconomicTimes)

UPDATE:

Thai Smile are cancelling all of their domestic flights for 2 weeks. Thai Smile is the domestic subsidiary of Thai Airways.

“Thai Smile Airways would like to announce the temporary suspension of service on all domestic flights effective from July 21, 2021 – August 3, 2021”.

The result of the ban is that most airlines are just grounding their planes from Wednesday and waiting out the situation until the bans are lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A new announcement from the CAAT bans all domestic airline passenger flights out of the dark red zones, including Bangkok and Pattaya, beginning Wednesday, July 21. The decree comes as Covid-19 infections continue to rise in Bangkok and surrounding provinces while daily Covid cases hit 5 digits and daily deaths hit triple digits, both for the first time. The restriction also limits the capacity for all domestic flights throughout Thailand.

An exception is to be made for emergency landings, medical flights, and also for the Phuket Sandbox and Samui+ reopening flights, though details are not clear on how they will operate and if they will run in both directions as regularly scheduled.

Domestic flights will be capped at a 50% capacity to allow social distancing for Covid-19 safety. This applies to all flights outside of the dark red zones, which increased from the original 10 provinces that include Bangkok and its 5 surrounding provinces and 4 more in the Deep South to now add 7 more provinces to the list yesterday and Ayutthaya today.

Bangkok Airways has already cancelled all but its Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus flights. Thai VietJet has cancelled all flights from this Wednesday to the end of the month,

All domestic airlines will struggle to afford the cost and burden of operating one-way flights since they are allowed to fly into dark red zones but not out, and only with half the plane full. Essentially they will have to fly roundtrips with one leg completely empty in order to have planes available for the next departing flights, creating a huge financial drain on an already ailing industry.

The ramifications of how the new rule will affect the Phuket Sandbox and the Samui+ international reopening schemes but travellers who have completed their 14 day arrival soft-quarantine may struggle to travel to the rest of the country afterwards.

Public buses from Bangkok to the south have suspended services already, but some sort of land transport may be the only way to get around the country in the coming weeks though authorities ask that people refrain from travelling for non-essential reasons.

The dark red zone provinces directly affected by the new regulations are:

ORIGINAL 10 PROVINCES

BANGKOK AREA

Bangkok
Nakhon Pathom
Nonthaburi
Pathum Thani
Samut Prakan
Samut Sakhon
DEEP SOUTH
Narathiwat
Songkhla
Pattani
Yala

NEWLY ADDED DARK RED ZONES

ISAN

Surin
Ubon Ratchathani
Udon Thani

EASTERN THAILAND

Chon Buri
Chachoengsao
Rayong

WESTERN AND CENTRAL THAILAND

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
Ratchaburi

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
BookShe
2021-07-19 00:47
2 minutes ago, Stonker said: Difficult to reconcile moves to limit travelling when they've only just announced that "a new plan would make arrangements for people identified to be infected with Covid-19 to be transported by these teams out of…
image
bushav8r
2021-07-19 05:32
5 hours ago, Alavan said: How about BKK in transit on domestic flights? Nearly all domestic flights use BKK as their transit.
image
geoffphuket
2021-07-19 09:18
8 hours ago, semiprecious88 said: This would be interesting. Is it still possible to go e.g. from Buriram to Phuket domestically. It never was possible to fly from Buri Ram to Phuket, was it?
image
geoffphuket
2021-07-19 09:24
Even Vietjet don't know what the position is! https://skyfun.vietjetair.com/
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Transport46 seconds ago

Flights from dark red zones prohibited from Wednesday, July 21
Thailand48 mins ago

8 women arrested in Tak for Myanmar river crossing
Protests1 hour ago

Calls mount to boycott Foodpanda following plans to fire rider/protester
Sponsored5 hours ago

Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 122,097 active cases; provincial totals
Thailand3 hours ago

Phuket adds and “clarifies” many restrictions, “no” booze
Thailand4 hours ago

Car crash kills 2 in Songkhla, police investigating
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand5 hours ago

PM orders Thai Navy to postpone submarine purchases as pandemic rages
Northern Thailand5 hours ago

4 inmates escape prison, 1 caught 3 at large
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

Government insists it can meet target of 10 million vaccine doses a month
Pattaya5 hours ago

Pattaya permanent residents to get 2,000 baht in financial aid
World6 hours ago

All Covid restrictions lifted in England as experts warn of disastrous consequences
Best of6 hours ago

Thailand’s Best Food Delivery Service
Protests6 hours ago

Tear gas, rubber bullets deployed against anti-government protesters in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: Record high of 11,784 new cases and 81 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

June letter warned only 3 million AstraZeneca vaccines per month
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending