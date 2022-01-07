Connect with us

Thailand

69 provinces now “orange” zones with ban on alcohol sales at restaurants

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Restrictions are tightening in a number of Thai provinces. Thailand’s Covid-19 task force revised its colour-coded zoning based on local infection rates and decided to classify 69 of Thailand’s 77 provinces as “orange” zones under tight control to curb the spread of Covid-19. The new zoning goes into effect on Sunday.

The other provinces will remain classified as “blue” zone provinces, which are approved for pilot tourism programs, are remaining the same. Blue zones include Bangkok, Chon Buri, Kanchanaburi, Krabi, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phang Nga, and Phuket.

Alcohol sales at restaurants in “orange” zones are prohibited while in “blue” zones restaurants can serve booze until 9pm each night. To serve alcohol, those “blue” zone restaurants must abide by the government’s “Covid Free Settings” measures and be certified under SHA+ standards.

• For more information about the reopening of bars and night venues after January 15, click HERE.

• For more information about the future of Test & Go and the cut-off arrival date for current approvals, click HERE.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Lifeboat
    2022-01-07 17:54
    2 hours ago, Stonker said: Way beyond farcical - the "blue" zones (Bangkok, Phuket, Chonburi) are the worst affected by Covid, with the most Covid cases! So, who cares about tourist! Lets let the tourist spread it amongst themselves, and…
    image
    longwood50
    2022-01-07 18:38
    Those making the rules here in Thailand could certainly challenge the Keystone Cops for the zaniest performance.
    image
    longwood50
    2022-01-07 18:42
    Were in Jomtien Beach last night as they were completing the grand stand and other areas for the upcoming World Jet Ski competition. I guess Covid can't be spread sitting next to each other in the stands, only in restaurants. …
    image
    Mouseglenn14
    2022-01-07 18:43
    Hi guys, Mouse from Melbourne Australia,I’m arriving in Thailand, and I found it very hard to read the map,can you please tell me if Korat is ok to enter, or what colour zone it maybe. Thank you Mouse
    image
    King Cotton
    2022-01-07 18:56
    16 minutes ago, Mouseglenn14 said: Hi guys, Mouse from Melbourne Australia,I’m arriving in Thailand, and I found it very hard to read the map,can you please tell me if Korat is ok to enter, or what colour zone it maybe. …
    Caitlin Ashworth

    Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

      Trending