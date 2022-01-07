69 provinces now “orange” zones with ban on alcohol sales at restaurants

Restrictions are tightening in a number of Thai provinces. Thailand’s Covid-19 task force revised its colour-coded zoning based on local infection rates and decided to classify 69 of Thailand’s 77 provinces as “orange” zones under tight control to curb the spread of Covid-19. The new zoning goes into effect on Sunday.

The other provinces will remain classified as “blue” zone provinces, which are approved for pilot tourism programs, are remaining the same. Blue zones include Bangkok, Chon Buri, Kanchanaburi, Krabi, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phang Nga, and Phuket.

Alcohol sales at restaurants in “orange” zones are prohibited while in “blue” zones restaurants can serve booze until 9pm each night. To serve alcohol, those “blue” zone restaurants must abide by the government’s “Covid Free Settings” measures and be certified under SHA+ standards.

• For more information about the reopening of bars and night venues after January 15, click HERE.

• For more information about the future of Test & Go and the cut-off arrival date for current approvals, click HERE.