Travel ban and restrictions lifted for those travelling from African countries

Thailand is lifting its travel ban on the eight African countries that were considered to be at high risk of the Omicron variant when the mutated strain was first detected. Restrictions for those travelling from other African countries will also be lifted. The revised measures go into effect on January 11.

The countries being removed from Thailand’s ban list include Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. Travellers from other African countries will no longer be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine. The restrictions were imposed by the Thai government as an emergency measure in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The Sandbox programme will be open to all vaccinated travellers, regardless of what country they travelled from. Those who are unvaccinated must undergo a 10-day quarantine.

During today’s CCSA press briefing, the deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said…

“International travellers from all countries can enter Thailand while undergoing the same measures.”