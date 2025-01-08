Pop Mart makes a splash in Pattaya with new By the Sea store

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Global art toy phenomenon Pop Mart is turning heads once again, this time with the grand opening of its brand-new By the Sea store at Central Pattaya Shopping Centre.

The quirky, seaside-themed outlet is the latest addition to Pop Mart’s Thai expansion, cementing its position as a major player in the booming collectable art toy market.

Advertisements

The move follows Pop Mart’s Thai debut in June 2023, when it launched Pop Mart (Thailand) Ltd. The company has since seen jaw-dropping success, reporting a staggering 306.19 million baht in revenue and a net profit of 73.74 million baht for 2023. After opening its flagship store at CentralWorld in September 2023 to massive fanfare, Pop Mart wasted no time in expanding its presence across Thailand.

The new Pattaya store offers a truly immersive experience, showcasing beloved characters like The Monsters (Labubu), MOLLY, Hirono, Crybaby, Skullpanda, and Dimoo. Limited-edition collections, including the Thailand Limited, Labubu Coca-Cola, and Mega Collection, are set to be the store’s major drawcards. Customers can even pre-register online for a special birthday shopping experience.

Scheduled to officially open on Friday, January 10, the Pattaya location is part of Pop Mart’s global domination strategy, which has seen the brand establish over 500 stores and 2,300 robot shops across more than 30 countries. Known for its innovative collaborations with top artists and designers, Pop Mart’s collectable toys have become a worldwide sensation.

With 2024 revenue up by an astonishing 120 to 125% year-on-year and foreign revenue surging by 440 to 445%, Pop Mart is on track to hit its ambitious US$1.39 billion (around 48 billion baht) target, reported The Nation.

This seaside venture in Pattaya proves that Pop Mart isn’t just riding the wave of success, it’s making waves of its own.

Advertisements

In related news, the local art toys sector in Thailand is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the purchasing power of mainly adult collectors, compounded by the creativity of small toy manufacturers.

According to the Director General of the Business Development Department, Auramon Supthaweethum, the art toy business is set for continued expansion due to rising consumer demand, presenting promising opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs.