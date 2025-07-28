French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket

A 22 year old French national, sought in France for drug trafficking, has been apprehended in Phuket after evading capture for several weeks. Phuket Immigration Police confirmed the arrest of the suspect, known only as Bachir, with assistance from the Crime Suppression Division of Immigration Bureau 6.

Bachir is wanted in connection with a significant international drug trafficking network and faces charges of possession of narcotics for consumption and illegal trafficking in France. His arrest came after a cooperation request from the French Embassy, leading investigators to locate him in Phuket, where he had been hiding.

In collaboration with Immigration Bureau 6 and the Crime Suppression Division, Phuket Immigration successfully captured the fugitive. Reports indicate that Bachir has confessed to his involvement in drug smuggling activities in France and admitted fleeing the country to avoid arrest, living covertly on the island until his capture.

The operation is part of broader efforts by national police and immigration leaders, including Immigration Bureau Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Phanumas Boonnalak and Immigration Bureau 6 Commander Police Major General Songprot Sirisukha, to tackle foreign nationals engaging in transnational crimes such as drug trafficking, illegal business operations, and scams that impact Thailand’s economy and reputation.

Phuket Immigration emphasised its commitment to ensuring the safety of both residents and tourists, maintaining Phuket as a secure destination. Bachir remains in custody as extradition proceedings are underway, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, Immigration and Customs officials at Suvarnabhumi International Airport arrested a foreign traveller on June 23 for attempting to smuggle heroin hidden inside metal pipes. The suspect had recently arrived from Laos.

Acting on intelligence from the Suvarnabhumi Airport Investigation and Suppression Division of the Customs Department, police were alerted that a foreign national might be trafficking drugs through Thailand.