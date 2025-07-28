Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video)

At least six people, including the gunman, have been killed in a mass shooting at a bustling market in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

The tragedy unfolded around 1pm today, July 28, at the Or Tor Kor Market, a well-known fresh food hub popular with both locals and tourists. Police have identified the gunman as a 61 year old man, Noi.

Dramatic footage from the scene shows the attacker dressed in a black T-shirt and cream-colored shorts, carrying a camouflage backpack on his chest. Holding a handgun in his right hand, he was seen advancing toward the market before opening fire.

Security camera footage from within the market captured scenes of chaos as panicked shoppers screamed and fled for safety while multiple gunshots rang out.

Following the shooting spree, Noi reportedly took his own life on a nearby bench. Five of the victims have been identified as security personnel working at the market, according to police, reported Dailymail.

Thailand’s national police chief, Police General Kittirat Phanphet, has issued an urgent directive to the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) to launch a full-scale investigation into the deadly mass shooting at Or Tor Kor Market in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

Police have been instructed to prioritise the collection of all available evidence, particularly surveillance footage from the surrounding area, in a bid to determine the motive, cause, and any possible connections behind the tragic incident. Pol. Gen. Kittirat also emphasised that the MPB is to be the sole agency responsible for providing official updates to the media.

According to police sources, the suspect reportedly had a history of conflicts with the market’s security personnel, though it remains unclear if this played a direct role in the deadly attack.

Police are currently working to verify the gunman’s full identity and background and have summoned close acquaintances and potential witnesses for questioning.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, law enforcement quickly evacuated civilians from the area and secured the scene. A meticulous forensic investigation is now underway to gather all physical evidence.

Officials are also coordinating with mental health services to provide psychological support to those who witnessed the attack or were affected by the violence, reported Posttoday.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.