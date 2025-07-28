Phuket motorcyclist killed in crash with drunk driver on Thepkrasattri Road

Head-on crash leaves community devastated

Picture courtesy of Thalang Police

A 19 year old motorcyclist lost his life in a collision on Thepkrasattri Road, Phuket, on July 25. The accident occurred when a drunk driver lost control of her sedan, crossed the central median, and collided head-on with the teenager’s motorbike.

Thalang Police were informed of the incident at 12.10am, and upon arrival at Moo 3, Srisoonthorn, they discovered a severely damaged grey Toyota Yaris and a black Honda Forza motorbike, both with Phuket registrations, at the site. The collision was reported to have taken place at 11.40pm.

The motorcyclist, identified as 19 year old Trin Nabnien, suffered critical injuries and was transported to Thalang Hospital, where he was later declared deceased. Photographs from Srisoonthorn Municipality illustrated the significant destruction to both vehicles and debris scattered along the road.

The collision’s impact reportedly lifted the sedan into the air as it crossed the central divider before striking the motorbike. The sedan’s driver, 32 year old Patcharida Phimtha, stayed at the scene and was subsequently detained. She was taken to Thalang Police Station, where tests confirmed she was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, reported The Phuket News.

Police have indicated that Patcharida faces several charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants, reckless driving causing death, driving without regard for the safety of others, and causing damage to another person’s property.

Picture courtesy of Thalang Police

In similar news, two young men lost their lives after a motorcycle they were riding was struck by a Mercedes-Benz, forcefully ejecting them from the bike.

The fatal crash occurred at 11.45pm on July 20 on the flyover bridge above the Thanyaburi-Wang Noi intersection in Rangsit subdistrict, Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province.

