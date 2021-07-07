Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket “Sandbox” traveller infected with Covid-19, tour group now in quarantine

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Photo via PR Phuket

A man who arrived in Thailand under the Phuket “Sandbox” reopening scheme has tested positive for Covid-19. The man is the first so-called “Sandboxer” to test positive for the virus since the island’s reopening last week under the scheme which allows travellers from overseas, who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, to enter the island province without undergoing quarantine. A Covid-19 test is required both before departure and upon arrival.

The traveller from the United Arab Emirates arrived yesterday and had a routine swab test done upon arrival at the Phuket International Airport before going to his hotel, according to Phuket Narong Woonciew, who announced the new infection today. The man was travelling in a tour group.

Late last night, between 10pm and 11pm, the test results came out positive for Covid-19. The man was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment while the others travelling in the same tour group are now in quarantine for the next 14 days. It’s unclear how many tourists are now in quarantine. The Bangkok Post says the travellers are in quarantine “at a hotel provided by the province for observation and Covid-19 testing,” but did not give specific details.

Since the “Sandbox” reopening on July 1, a total of 2,113 people from overseas arrived. The similar “Samui Plus” reopening scheme, involving the trio of islands of the Surat Thani, is planned to start on July 15.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

