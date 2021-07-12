Monday Covid Update: 8,656 new infections and 80 deaths

8,656 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the total since April 1, the latest and most severe wave of infections in Thailand, to 316,164 confirmed cases. The CCSA also recorded 80 more Covid-related deaths.

Out of the new cases reported today, 73 Covid-19 cases were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of infections spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 30,000 inmates. Officials have been rolling out active testing to quickly identify infections and contain the virus.

More information will be released this afternoon following the CCSA daily briefing.

Other updates…

New restrictions imposed by the CCSA go into effect today. In Bangkok and other “dark red” zones, residents must stay at home from 9pm to 4am and travel out of the province is restricted. The Royal Thai Army has set up checkpoints throughout the capital to make sure people abide by stay-at-home orders. For more information on the new restrictions, click HERE.

For information about Covid-19 insurance for Thailand residents, CLICK HERE.

