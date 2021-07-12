Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 8,656 new infections and 80 deaths
8,656 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the total since April 1, the latest and most severe wave of infections in Thailand, to 316,164 confirmed cases. The CCSA also recorded 80 more Covid-related deaths.
Out of the new cases reported today, 73 Covid-19 cases were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of infections spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 30,000 inmates. Officials have been rolling out active testing to quickly identify infections and contain the virus.
More information will be released this afternoon following the CCSA daily briefing.
Other updates…
- New restrictions imposed by the CCSA go into effect today. In Bangkok and other “dark red” zones, residents must stay at home from 9pm to 4am and travel out of the province is restricted. The Royal Thai Army has set up checkpoints throughout the capital to make sure people abide by stay-at-home orders. For more information on the new restrictions, click HERE.
For information about Covid-19 insurance for Thailand residents, CLICK HERE.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Monday Covid Update: 8,656 new infections and 80 deaths
Good Morning Thailand | Restrictions and curfews start today in Bangkok, Sandbox update
Malaysian government urges media to double its efforts against fake news
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Malaysia daily vaccination rate exceeds world average as nation aims for herd immunity
Tougher checks for visitors arriving on Phuket from high-risk provinces
The best digital cameras to buy in 2021
Rapid antigen tests to be made available to Bangkok public to relieve pressure on hospitals
Pressure mounts for effective boosters as fully vaccinated nurse dies of Covid-19
Revenue Department dispells rumour of VAT for private vaccines
Vaccines for foreigners: 105k AstraZeneca, 150k Pfizer
Burmese junta election commission claims 11 million fraud cases
UPDATE: Beauty pageant scandal leads to Covid cluster, participants face potential prosecution
3 found dead in Nakhon Ratchasima mushroom nursery
618 Sinovac vaccinated medical workers get Covid-19
Covid infected mother gives birth to Covid-free son
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Samui and Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
All Thai AirAsia July flights cancelled; airlines cope with lockdown
Monday Covid Update: 6,166 new cases, Delta variant on the rise, provincial totals
Breaking: Travel restrictions and curfew to be set in Bangkok, “dark red” provinces
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
- Crime4 days ago
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
- Bangkok2 days ago
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
- Bangkok23 hours ago
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
Recent comments: