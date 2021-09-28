6 dead and 30 provinces affected by topical storm ‘Dianmu’

The tropical storm Dianmu has resulted in flooding across 30 provinces in Thailand and has claimed 6 lives since September 23. The summary comes via the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, today.

The report says Dianmu has resulted in flooding in: Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Loei, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Yasothon, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Suphan Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya and Nakhon Pathom.

5 of the deaths are from the Lop Buri province and 1 person died in the Phetchabun province. 2 more people are still missing, 1 person from Lop Buri and 1 person in Phetchabun. Flooding has gone down in Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Buri Ram, Nakhon Pathom, Yasothon and Surin.

The following provinces have been declared disaster zones: Tak; Sukhothai, which has rising floodwater in Si Samrong, Khiri Mat and Muang districts; Phitsanulok; Phetchabun; Phichit; Kamphaeng Phet; Loei; Khon Kaen; Chaiyaphum; Nakhon Ratchasima; Ubon Ratchathani; Sa Kaeo; Chanthaburi; Nakhon Sawan; Uthai Thani; Chai Nat; Lop Buri; Sing Buri; Ang Thong; Ayutthaya, which still has rising floodwater in Phak Hai, Sena and Bang Ban districts; Si Sa Ket and Prachin Buri.

Officials in central Thailand are also being told to prepare for potential flooding.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

