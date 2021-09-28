St. Andrews International School, joins global event for children’s wellbeing

Press Release

On 30 September, St. Andrews International School, Sathorn has planned activities involving the entire school community of children, parents and employees to mark Global Be Well Day, a worldwide event led by Cognita, the group of 85 schools of which St. Andrews Sathorn school is a member.

Over 58,000 children around the world will be taking part to draw attention to the vital role of mental wellbeing in education – and St. Andrews International School, Sathorn invites you to join them.

Global Be Well Day this year focuses on Giving, Connecting and Doing! Activities centred around understanding empathy and making connections with each other and other Cognita schools, will be featured throughout the week. With the help of the Bangkok Community Help foundation, the children will be learning about how they can help people in their community who have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.

“We’re excited to be connecting our children with tens of thousands of young people around the world to mark Global Be Well Day 2021 and would love for our local community to join us. The work we’re highlighting on 30 September informs and supports everything our children do throughout the year, placing emphasis on the vital role that wellbeing has in academic success.” Miss Karen Pennock, Head of School, St. Andrews International School, Sathorn.

Now in its third year, this community day of activities has been designed to expand everyone’s understanding of wellbeing, whether you’re a parent, teacher or child, or just want to find out more – you can contact:

Hetal Naetsawan

Public Relations Manager

St. Andrews International School, Sathorn

Tel: 02 632 1995 #102

hetal@standrews-schools.com

