Validation Check 2026-05-05 11:07:31

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Latest Thailand News
Northern Thailand News
Mystery body found in Buriram school toilet days before reopening
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Phuket News
Phuket restaurants hit by wave of foreign dine-and-dash cases over single weekend
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Central Thailand News
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Krabi News
Foreign couple rescued from Krabi mangrove after allegedly ignoring safety warning
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Business News
Thailand hits 60-year investment record as Amazon, Google, BYD and others bet big
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Central Thailand News
Pork fat spill leaves 5 cars sliding and crashing on Nakhon Pathom bridge
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