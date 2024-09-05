Thai woman denied entry to South Korea over bizarre questions

Photo courtesy of KKday

A Thai woman’s trip to South Korea took an unexpected turn when she was shockingly denied entry due to failing to answer bizarre questions about her hotel. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, September 3, has since sparked heated discussions online.

Posting in the Facebook group Travelling to Korea by Yourself, the woman revealed her peculiar encounter with immigration officials.

“I was asked about the number of trees at my hotel and the colour of my room. I couldn’t answer and was sent back. They said my responses were unclear.”

The post sent social media into a frenzy, with people divided over the situation. Some found humour in the absurdity, offering cheeky suggestions like, “Just say two trees, one small, one large!” Others were outraged, perceiving the questioning as unnecessary and even disrespectful.

One commenter quipped sarcastically, “Why not ask the airport how many bathrooms it has?”

The woman added that she wasn’t the only one turned away, claiming that more than 10 others faced the same fate. Her story has highlighted frustrations among travellers, particularly those from Thailand, who feel they are being unfairly scrutinised, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, Thailand is gearing up for a significant influx of South Korean tourists during the upcoming six-day Chuseok holiday, aiming to maintain a strong momentum as the country anticipates a record high of 2 million Korean visitors by the end of the year.

Tourism operators in Thailand remain confident despite fierce competition from Vietnam and Japan in attracting Korean tourists.

