315 inmates at Khon Kaen prison test positive for Covid-19

In a recent Covid-19 outbreak among prison inmates, 315 people detained at Khon Kaen Provincial Prison in the Isaan region tested positive for the virus. The latest and most severe wave spread to many of Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates over the past several months.

Local disease control officials tested inmates at the Khon Kaen prison after a number of them report fever symptoms including a cough and runny nose, the provincial health office chief Somchaichote Piyawatwela announced yesterday.

Officials first tested 15 inmates who were said to be at high risk of infection. After 3 tests came back positive, officials rolled out mass testing on the prison population. Out of the 1,620 inmates tested so far, 315 tested positive for Covid-19. There are a total of 4,458 inmates at the Khon Kaen prison and officials plan to now test all inmates. Out of the 140 prison officials tested for the virus, all results came back negative.

A field hospital has been set up at the prison to treat the infected inmates. The 329 female inmates at the prison will be tested and will be transferred to a nearby correctional facility, allowing the women’s block to be converted into another field hospital.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

