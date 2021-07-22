Thailand
315 inmates at Khon Kaen prison test positive for Covid-19
In a recent Covid-19 outbreak among prison inmates, 315 people detained at Khon Kaen Provincial Prison in the Isaan region tested positive for the virus. The latest and most severe wave spread to many of Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates over the past several months.
Local disease control officials tested inmates at the Khon Kaen prison after a number of them report fever symptoms including a cough and runny nose, the provincial health office chief Somchaichote Piyawatwela announced yesterday.
Officials first tested 15 inmates who were said to be at high risk of infection. After 3 tests came back positive, officials rolled out mass testing on the prison population. Out of the 1,620 inmates tested so far, 315 tested positive for Covid-19. There are a total of 4,458 inmates at the Khon Kaen prison and officials plan to now test all inmates. Out of the 140 prison officials tested for the virus, all results came back negative.
A field hospital has been set up at the prison to treat the infected inmates. The 329 female inmates at the prison will be tested and will be transferred to a nearby correctional facility, allowing the women’s block to be converted into another field hospital.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
315 inmates at Khon Kaen prison test positive for Covid-19
2 people infected with Covid-19 rally in Bangkok to demand medical care
Samut Sakhon man allegedly sold police badges on Facebook
How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Health Ministry asks vaccine importers to prepare procurement plans for next year
At least 2,700 Covid-19 patients in Bangkok waiting to be admitted
Study finds 2 doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca effective against Delta strain
Singapore forced to re-introduce stricter measures as Covid-19 cases rise
Good Morning Thailand | Interview with vaccinologist, Andaman Sandbox, Covid updates
3 bodies found in Bangkok streets, 2 positive for Covid-19, result pending for third
Government does an about-face, will hold talks to join Covax
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
Firefighter in this month’s factory fire dies suddenly of Covid-19
New Phuket checkpoint rules see 392 people denied yesterday
Russian arms trader working closely supplying Burmese military
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Bars can reopen in Rawai Phuket.. but not like we hoped
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
Meeting reveals Thai vs foreigners in Phuket Sandbox, other stats
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
Covid-19 situation has not improved, stricter rules being discussed – CCSA
8 women arrested in Tak for Myanmar river crossing
Pattaya permanent residents to get 2,000 baht in financial aid
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
- Business3 days ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
8 women arrested in Tak for Myanmar river crossing