Connect with us

Thailand

315 inmates at Khon Kaen prison test positive for Covid-19

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Screenshot / Khon Kaen Provincial Health Office

In a recent Covid-19 outbreak among prison inmates, 315 people detained at Khon Kaen Provincial Prison in the Isaan region tested positive for the virus. The latest and most severe wave spread to many of Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates over the past several months.

Local disease control officials tested inmates at the Khon Kaen prison after a number of them report fever symptoms including a cough and runny nose, the provincial health office chief Somchaichote Piyawatwela announced yesterday.

Officials first tested 15 inmates who were said to be at high risk of infection. After 3 tests came back positive, officials rolled out mass testing on the prison population. Out of the 1,620 inmates tested so far, 315 tested positive for Covid-19. There are a total of 4,458 inmates at the Khon Kaen prison and officials plan to now test all inmates. Out of the 140 prison officials tested for the virus, all results came back negative.

A field hospital has been set up at the prison to treat the infected inmates. The 329 female inmates at the prison will be tested and will be transferred to a nearby correctional facility, allowing the women’s block to be converted into another field hospital.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand25 seconds ago

315 inmates at Khon Kaen prison test positive for Covid-19
Bangkok42 mins ago

2 people infected with Covid-19 rally in Bangkok to demand medical care
Thailand58 mins ago

Samut Sakhon man allegedly sold police badges on Facebook
Sponsored24 hours ago

How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus Vaccines2 hours ago

Health Ministry asks vaccine importers to prepare procurement plans for next year
Coronavirus Bangkok2 hours ago

At least 2,700 Covid-19 patients in Bangkok waiting to be admitted
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Study finds 2 doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca effective against Delta strain
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Singapore2 hours ago

Singapore forced to re-introduce stricter measures as Covid-19 cases rise
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Interview with vaccinologist, Andaman Sandbox, Covid updates
Bangkok3 hours ago

3 bodies found in Bangkok streets, 2 positive for Covid-19, result pending for third
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

Government does an about-face, will hold talks to join Covax
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths
Phuket9 hours ago

UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Firefighter in this month’s factory fire dies suddenly of Covid-19
Phuket12 hours ago

New Phuket checkpoint rules see 392 people denied yesterday
Myanmar15 hours ago

Russian arms trader working closely supplying Burmese military
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending