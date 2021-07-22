Connect with us

Bangkok

2 people infected with Covid-19 rally in Bangkok to demand medical care

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Stock photo via Public Health England

A small group of people, including 2 who claimed they were infected with Covid-19, held a rally outside the Government House in Bangkok yesterday evening, calling for the Thai government to provide proper medical treatment for coronavirus patients. 25 police officers dressed in personal protective equipment, or PPE suits, were called to monitor the rally. Just 7 people attended the rally.

The 2 protesters claiming to be infected with Covid-19 say they tested positive for the virus last week. They had used a rapid antigen test and stayed home to self-isolate after the positive results. A protester says they sought treatment, but there were no available hospital beds.

“I contacted officials to come pick me up for treatment but not a single hospital has available beds, so I came here to ask the government for help… I suspect that I contracted Covid-19 while participating in a rally at Government House last week to oust General Prayut Chan-o-cha.”

Officials from the Public Health Ministry were called to the rally and tested the 2 protesters. They tested positive for the virus. Since they are asymptomatic, they were taken to an isolation centre at Wat Intharawihan Temple in Phra Nakhon district.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok39 seconds ago

2 people infected with Covid-19 rally in Bangkok to demand medical care
Thailand17 mins ago

Samut Sakhon man allegedly sold police badges on Facebook
Coronavirus Vaccines55 mins ago

Health Ministry asks vaccine importers to prepare procurement plans for next year
Sponsored23 hours ago

How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus Bangkok1 hour ago

At least 2,700 Covid-19 patients in Bangkok waiting to be admitted
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Study finds 2 doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca effective against Delta strain
Singapore1 hour ago

Singapore forced to re-introduce stricter measures as Covid-19 cases rise
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Interview with vaccinologist, Andaman Sandbox, Covid updates
Bangkok2 hours ago

3 bodies found in Bangkok streets, 2 positive for Covid-19, result pending for third
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

Government does an about-face, will hold talks to join Covax
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths
Phuket8 hours ago

UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Firefighter in this month’s factory fire dies suddenly of Covid-19
Phuket12 hours ago

New Phuket checkpoint rules see 392 people denied yesterday
Myanmar14 hours ago

Russian arms trader working closely supplying Burmese military
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Bangkok’s Bang Sue vaccination centre open to expats 60 and above
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending