2 people infected with Covid-19 rally in Bangkok to demand medical care

A small group of people, including 2 who claimed they were infected with Covid-19, held a rally outside the Government House in Bangkok yesterday evening, calling for the Thai government to provide proper medical treatment for coronavirus patients. 25 police officers dressed in personal protective equipment, or PPE suits, were called to monitor the rally. Just 7 people attended the rally.

The 2 protesters claiming to be infected with Covid-19 say they tested positive for the virus last week. They had used a rapid antigen test and stayed home to self-isolate after the positive results. A protester says they sought treatment, but there were no available hospital beds.

“I contacted officials to come pick me up for treatment but not a single hospital has available beds, so I came here to ask the government for help… I suspect that I contracted Covid-19 while participating in a rally at Government House last week to oust General Prayut Chan-o-cha.”

Officials from the Public Health Ministry were called to the rally and tested the 2 protesters. They tested positive for the virus. Since they are asymptomatic, they were taken to an isolation centre at Wat Intharawihan Temple in Phra Nakhon district.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

