Summer storm warning for upper Thailand from April 17-20

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has issued its seventh warning about a summer storm set to impact upper Thailand from April 17 to 20, bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail to several areas.

The storm will first strike the northeastern and eastern regions before moving to the central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, then the north. A high-pressure system and cold air mass from China spreading over the South China Sea is strengthening southern and southeastern winds over the lower northeast, east, and upper Gulf of Thailand, while upper Thailand is already experiencing very hot conditions.

Residents are urged to avoid open spaces, large trees, unstable structures, and billboards. Farmers are advised to reinforce fruit trees and prepare to protect agricultural produce and livestock, reported KhaoSod.

April 17

High-risk northeastern provinces include Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, and Ubon Ratchathani. In the east, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat are also at high risk.

Moderate-risk areas span northern provinces Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun, along with northeastern provinces Loei, Chaiyaphum, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Surin, and Si Sa Ket. Eastern provinces Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, and Rayong, as well as central provinces Lop Buri, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi, including Bangkok and its vicinity, are also listed as moderate risk.

April 18

High-risk northeastern provinces include Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Eastern provinces Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, and Chon Buri face similar risk.

Moderate-risk areas include northern provinces Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun, along with northeastern provinces Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, and Roi Et. Central provinces Lop Buri and Saraburi, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and eastern provinces Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat round out the moderate-risk zones.

April 19

High-risk northern provinces include Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Northeastern provinces at high risk are Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buriram. Central provinces Lop Buri, Saraburi, and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as eastern provinces Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, and Sa Kaeo, are also at high risk.

Moderate-risk areas include northern provinces Chiang Mai and Phrae, northeastern provinces Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Central provinces Nakhon Sawan, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon, along with eastern provinces Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat, are also included.

April 20

No high-risk areas are forecast for this date. Moderate-risk northern provinces include Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Northeastern provinces Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani are listed. Central provinces Lop Buri, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and eastern provinces Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, and Chon Buri round out the forecast.

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