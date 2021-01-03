Thailand
Majority of Thais think economy will get worse – NIDA Poll
A recent poll has indicated that a majority of Thai respondents think that the economy will get worse this year, along with a continued unrest surrounding the political landscape.
The survey by the National Institute of Development Administration was conducted December 24-25 on 1,326 people, aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations nationwide by random sampling over the phone, with a reliability percentage of 97%.
About 42% believe that the political situation in 2021 would continue to be just as chaotic as before, with about 35% believing it would worsen and around 15% believing it would get better.
Just over half of the respondents, around 54% say Thailand’s current PM would remain in power, with around 13% believing that there will be some cabinet reshuffles. Around only 8% believed parliament would be dissolved and a new election called, with almost the same amount believing that the current PM would resign. Only 2% believed PM Prayut would lose his post in a political case with with an even lower percentage, about 1.7% believing a coup would occur.
43% believed the People’s Group would continue to hold anti-government demonstrations, however, 23% thought the group would become weaker. About 14% believed it would be exhausted to an end. Only a mere 11% said it would be able to raise the demonstrations to a higher level and 9% had no comment or were not interested.
Around 52% responded that they believed the economy would get worse with 32% believing it would remain unchanged. 15% say the economy would improve.
After the recent spike in Covid cases, or a 2nd wave, about 48% believe the pandemic would get more serious, with around 29% saying the virus would become less contagious. And, only about 22% believe the pandemic levels would stay the same.
Such a poll is indicative of the nationwide sentiment surrounding the new outbreak as more and more provinces are seeing local infections on the rise.
Thailand
Deputy PM says relying on tourism is “unacceptable”
Thailand’s deputy PM says that relying too much on tourism is “unacceptable.” In Supattanapong Punmeechaow’s speech, he said that the tourism industry will never be allowed to recover to its previous levels.
For years, Amazing Thailand was the nation’s slogan, which brought in $56.2 billion in 2019 alone, but after Covid struck, it is clear that there has been a major policy shift in thinking by PM Prayut’s cabinet.
As the nation’s travel and tourism industry accounts for up to 20% of GNP and around 10% of all jobs, the revelation is troublesome for the country’s investors and property developers, which may see no point in continuing to build up Thailand with more hotels, if the industry may never see a repeat of the 39 million+ tourists that arrived in 2019.
The deputy PM admitted that the Covid outbreak exposed cracks and flaws in the economy.
“The Covid-19 outbreak that hit Thailand since April has exposed the fragility of the economy and shed light on the fact that we rely too much on export and tourism.”
At the “Restart Thailand 2021” dinner talk held at Siam Paragon shopping complex in Bangkok he pointed to the toll that the virus has taken on small and medium businesses in which the government took action to help curb the effect that the virus had on such establishments by postponing debt repayment and aid measures.
“However, from July onwards, economic indicators have been pointing toward an improving trend thanks to cooperation from all parties in outbreak prevention, despite some minor impact from the political situations.”
“The tourism industry has shown improvement, with about 30% occupation, jumping from just 6 per cent in April, thanks to the government’s economic stimulus campaigns such as the ‘Let’s Go Halves’ shopping subsidy.”
“Through the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation, the government is also planning to provide an additional 150 billion baht in loans to help small and medium businesses.”
“It is unacceptable to let Thailand slide back to the period before Covid-19. Since the global economy is changing we must be more proactive in attracting foreign investors, and the agencies responsible for this are the Board of Investment Office and Eastern Economic Corridor Office.”
“The next step will be to put Thailand on the list of top 10 countries with ease of doing business, which is a goal proposed by 5 countries who are our major trade partners.”
The deputy PM says this year the government will focus on investing in new industries that will help reduce reliance on export and tourism.
“Bangkok will be the centre of regional offices of multinational companies, while Thailand’s automotive industry will focus on the manufacturing of electric vehicles.”
“EVs will create other related industries such as smart equipment manufacturing and electricity generating from renewable energy. This will create a great opportunity for Thailand to further invest in community power plants, as well as biomass and solar power plants in Laos.”
Economy
Covid-19 resurgence, weak labour market, threats to economic recovery – Bank of Thailand
A director at the Bank of Thailand’s economic and policy department says the resurgence in Covid-19, coupled with a fragile labour market, poses a threat to the country’s economic recovery. Chayawadee Chai-Anant says the reintroduction of strict lockdowns in many other countries also poses a risk. She says the full impact will depend on the rate of new infections in the Kingdom and the government’s response to the resurgence.
According to a Bangkok Post report, while Chayawadee does not expect a double-dip recession (a recession, followed by a short period of recovery, followed by another recession), she admits a rise in Covid-19 infections could affect the economy in the first part of the year, particularly with the labour market remaining fragile.
“The labour market is an important driver of Thailand’s economic recovery and our labour market has considerable elasticity.”
Unemployment figures dropped slightly last month, to 2%, having been at 2.1% in October. There were 810,190 people reported as unemployed in October, which decreased to 783,760 last month. While the overall economy showed some signs of improvement in November, the decimated tourism sector is still crippled by the lack of international visitors.
Meanwhile, Amonthep Chawla from CIMB Thai Bank, says a rise in Covid-19 cases in the Kingdom will have an impact on consumer confidence, affecting revenue in the food and services sectors. Although this may not lead to higher unemployment, it could see the introduction of reduced working hours, thereby affecting private consumption and Thailand’s rate of economic growth next year.
Economy
Gold sales go up as Thais sell jewelry to pay for routine expenses
With job losses and pay cuts brought on by the pandemic, many Thais are lining up to sell their gold to bring in some cash, like 22 year old Suvirat Namvicha, an office worker in Bangkok who had her overtime expenses cut. Survirat, who is also pregnant, says she needed to sell a gold necklace to pay for her medical bills.
“I need money to pay my bills, and selling gold is my best option. I may need to sell my last gold necklace after my baby is born. Looking ahead, I only see rising expenses with limited income.”
Gold exports surged this year. Thais have sold gold jewelry, bars and medallions to get some quick cash for basic expenses. Chief executive officer of Thailand’s top gold grader YLG Bullion International, Pawan Nawawattanasub, says “Gold is easier to sell than land or condominiums.”
“Thai people still have high stockpiles of gold, as the nation has been more of a net importer than exporter in the past.”
From January to October, gold exports spiked to 237.4 metric tonnes, significant increase compared to the 170 tonnes exported in 2019. The trend is expected to continue into 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic puts a strain on tourism and manufacturing industries.
As more gold is shipped out, Thailand’s current-account surplus grows, appreciating the Thai baht which could negatively impact the country’s economic recovery.
To limit currency fluctuation, the Bank of Thailand is encouraging more gold trading using foreign-currency deposits. The Bangkok Bank and gold market place Hua Seng Heng plan to start a programme this month.
SOURCE: Bloomberg
