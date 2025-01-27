2 suspects at large after assaulting Thai doctor outside Bangkok clinic

Police are searching for two suspects who physically assaulted a doctor outside his beauty clinic in Silom, Bangkok on Saturday, January 25.

The 37 year old Thai doctor, Chanesd Srisukho, filed a complaint at Tung Mahamek Police Station after the incident, which occurred at 7.36am on Saturday. The physical assault took place outside Chanesd’s clinic, Mali Clinic, located in Silom Soi 3 in the Bang Rak district of Bangkok.

Chanesd explained that two attackers, aged approximately 30 and 40 years old, approached him as soon as he exited his clinic. One of them was wearing a camouflage T-shirt and shorts, while the other was dressed in a red T-shirt and black trousers. They arrived at the scene on an orange Honda PCX motorcycle.

According to Chanesd, the attackers assaulted him using their fists and a motorcycle helmet. CCTV footage shows the doctor attempting to flee the scene in a car, which was presumably booked via a ride-hailing app. However, the app-based driver failed to pick him up after witnessing the assault.

The attackers reportedly escaped the scene on their motorcycle, heading towards Sathon Road. Their identities were clearly visible in the footage, as neither covered their face.

Chanesd shared a picture of himself with bloody facial injuries with ThaiRath. He stated that he was unsure of the motive for the attack but speculated that it might be related to his success in the beauty clinic industry.

The doctor also suspected that the assault could be linked to a former shareholder who parted ways with him before the incident.

At present, police have not provided updates on the case, and the identities of the two attackers remain under investigation.

In a related incident, an innocent factory worker in the eastern province of Rayong was attacked by her former colleague while riding a motorcycle back to her accommodation after work. The ex-colleague accused the victim of being the reason for his dismissal from the workplace.

The victim insisted that she was not responsible for his termination, explaining that his misconduct at work led to his dismissal. Police have not yet informed the public whether the attacker has been arrested.