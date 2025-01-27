Thai Bolt driver fakes heroic tale for social media fame

Thai Bolt driver fakes heroic tale for social media fame
Photo via Facebook/ อีซ้อขยี้แหลก

A Thai Bolt driver issued an apology after faking and sharing a heartwarming story about himself and an imaginary intoxicated passenger on social media in a bid to gain attention and be seen as a hero.

Last week, a Facebook user named Mook Kanokwan posted in a Facebook group called “Bolt Driver Thailand Motorcycle (Only)” to share a touching tale involving herself and a Bolt driver identified as Chokchai Wailew. She claimed that she had not yet paid the fare and wanted to thank the driver for his kindness.

According to her post, she had been very intoxicated and booked a Bolt ride to return home. The driver, she said, stopped at a convenience store to buy her a refreshing towel and looked after her. He even advised her not to travel alone while drunk.

Upon arrival at her condominium, the woman said the driver told her…

“Don’t forget to love yourself, OK?”

She said his message was touching and she felt grateful for what he had done for her. She did not know if she would find this kind of driver anywhere else. She hoped he was in the group so she could pay the fare and thank him officially.

Chokchai later commented on the post, drawing widespread admiration from other Bolt drivers in the group. Many praised his kindness and held him up as a model for other drivers.

Fake heroic story from Thai bolt driver
Photo via Facebook/ อีซ้อขยี้แหลก

Turns upside down

However, some social media users found the story implausible, particularly the claim that the driver forgot to collect the fare.

Upon further investigation, netizens discovered that the account belonging to “Mook Kanokwan” had a URL that referenced the name “Mook Wailew,” suggesting a connection to Chokchai. A history of name changes on the account further fuelled suspicions, ultimately revealing that Chokchai fabricated the story to portray himself as a hero.

Adding to the controversy, the Facebook page Esor News uncovered that Chokchai had a history of fraudulent behaviour and had even been blacklisted.

Thai Bolt driver fake heartwarming story with passenger
Photo via Facebook/ อีซ้อขยี้แหลก

Chokchai eventually admitted to inventing the story, confessing to Channel 8 that he hoped to gain attention, praise, and encouragement from social media users. He apologised for his actions and asked the public to stop delving into his past or harassing his family.

In addition to working as a Bolt driver, Chokchai had been a professional footballer for Nawamin Football Club. However, his viral fabricated story led the club to immediately terminate his association with the team.

