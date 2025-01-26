Man arrested for explosive attack on minister’s family home

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 27 year old man, known as New, was arrested within 24 hours for throwing explosives at the home of the assistant minister of culture’s parents. The incident, which occurred on January 24, involved a blue motorcycle and was linked to narcotics use.

Police Major General Napasin Poolsawat, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, along with Police Major General Chotiwat Lueangwilai, Commander of Investigation, led a team to apprehend New on January 25. The arrest took place at Suwinthawong Soi 5, with contributions from the investigation teams of the Mueang Police Station and the local police.

The arrest followed an investigation involving CCTV footage, which identified New as the suspect. He was a former delivery worker at a company associated with the targeted residence.

The breakthrough came when New was spotted behaving suspiciously during a drug suppression operation in Suwinthawong Soi 50. His appearance matched the suspect’s description, leading to his detainment for questioning.

During interrogation, New admitted to the act, revealing he had previously attacked a company opposite Soi Ram Inthra 109, from which he was terminated. Motivated by resentment, he purchased large firecrackers and modified them into pipe bombs, targeting various locations. New insisted his actions were not politically motivated or directed by anyone else.

Phonphum Wiphatphumiprathet, the victim, expressed gratitude towards Police General Kittirat Phanphet, Commander of the Royal Thai Police, Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, and the officers involved for their swift action. The incident, described as audacious, has caused distress and anxiety among locals.

Initial charges against New include possession of explosives without a permit, causing an explosion that damaged property, property damage, and nighttime trespassing. These charges will be pursued separately for each incident.

New has a history of misconduct with the company, having been arrested in 2016 for theft. He reapplied and worked until 2020, when drug-related issues led to his dismissal, contributing to his grievances and subsequent actions, reported KhaoSod.

A drug test confirmed New’s methamphetamine use and his testimony during detention was incoherent, indicating intoxication.