Bangkok governor urged to enforce demolition of illegal condo

Bright Choomanee
335 1 minute read
Bangkok governor urged to enforce demolition of illegal condo
Picture courtesy of Bangkokbiznews

Rosana Tositrakul, a former senator, is urging the Bangkok governor to enforce a 10 year old court order for the demolition of the Aetas condominium in Pathumwan district due to a breach of the Building Control Act.

Through a Facebook post yesterday, January 26, Rosana called on Governor Chadchart Sittipunt to act on the Supreme Administrative Court’s directive to dismantle the 21-storey structure on Soi Ruamrudee. The condominium still stands a decade after the court’s decision.

Rosana highlighted that Chadchart could face charges for dereliction of duty under Section 157 of the Criminal Code if he fails to implement the order.

The Aetas, constructed on a street less than 10 metres wide, has been a concern for residents. Opponents, led by Doctor Songkram Supcharoen, began contesting the project in 2005.

Despite the objections, the Pathumwan district office approved the project. Residents then sought the Foundation for Consumers’ help to file a lawsuit with the Central Administrative Court in 2008.

In 2012, the court found the building in violation of the Building Control Act and mandated its demolition within 60 days. However, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) appealed, advancing the case to the Supreme Administrative Court.

In October 2014, the court reaffirmed the ruling, instructing the defendants, including the then-Pathumwan district director and Bangkok governor, to enforce the demolition within 60 days of the ruling. Yet, the building remains untouched, with no actions taken since the final ruling over a decade ago, reported Bangkok Post.

At a recent forum organised by the Thailand Consumers Council (TCC), Dr. Songkram recalled a tragic incident where a fire at a hotel on Soi Ruamrudee resulted in the death of a foreign guest. Fire trucks could not reach the site due to the narrow alleyway. He cautioned that similar tragedies could occur if the illegal construction of tall buildings on narrow streets is not addressed.

Bright Choomanee
335 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

