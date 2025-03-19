Rama II expressway lane reopens after fatal bridge collapse

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal13 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
62 1 minute read
Rama II expressway lane reopens after fatal bridge collapse
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The inbound lane to the expressway on Rama II Road, affected by the bridge project collapse last Saturday, will reopen by tomorrow.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) stated that demolition work on the collapsed bridge is 90% complete, with the contractor, Italian-Thai Development (ITD), pledging compensation for victims.

The collapse on Saturday, March 15, involved a concrete beam under construction, which fell onto the main structure, resulting in six fatalities and at least 22 injuries.

Engineers have been clearing the affected steel structures at the Dao Khanong-Rama III expressway site, with 95% of the work done so far. EXAT governor Surachet Laophulsuk stated yesterday, March 18, that repairs on the damaged road would start following debris removal.

Related Articles

The inbound lane is expected to reopen tomorrow. Meanwhile, the outbound section of the Dao Khanong expressway, which sustained significant damage, is being cleared using excavators to dismantle the collapsed structures.

The steel framework supporting the concrete has been removed, and the demolition of damaged concrete is nearing completion. Temporary detour lanes were established around the Dao Khanong toll checkpoint on Monday.

Rama II expressway lane reopens after fatal bridge collapse | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

EXAT is expediting the restoration of the inbound lane for public convenience while ensuring safety during debris removal.

ITD secretary Woravudh Hiranyapaisansakul reported that the company has submitted an official report to the Stock Exchange of Thailand regarding the incident. ITD expressed condolences to the victims’ families and apologised for inconveniences on the Chaloem Maha Nakhon Expressway.

As part of the ITD-VCB joint venture, the company has committed to offering compensation and assistance. ITD is assessing the damage alongside project owners, engineering consultants, the Council of Engineers, government agencies, and insurance companies.

The construction project is insured for approximately 7.35 billion baht, with existing EXAT assets and third-party liability both covered for 100 million baht each, reported Bangkok Post.

Patricia Mongkhonvanit, director-general of the Comptroller General’s Department, indicated that a proposal is underway to enhance the evaluation of contractors.

Latest Thailand News
Fire at Udon Thani Hospital quickly contained, no injuries reported (video) Thailand News

Fire at Udon Thani Hospital quickly contained, no injuries reported (video)

5 minutes ago
Rama II expressway lane reopens after fatal bridge collapse Bangkok News

Rama II expressway lane reopens after fatal bridge collapse

13 minutes ago
Police mistake mannequins for bodies in Chon Buri trash pile Thailand News

Police mistake mannequins for bodies in Chon Buri trash pile

21 minutes ago
Bangkok creator hunts aliens at Thailand’s Area 51 (video) Thailand News

Bangkok creator hunts aliens at Thailand’s Area 51 (video)

27 minutes ago
PM rejects opposition&#8217;s request for full 30-hour debate control Bangkok News

PM rejects opposition’s request for full 30-hour debate control

39 minutes ago
Indian gang no match for Belgian MMA fighter in Pattaya Pattaya News

Indian gang no match for Belgian MMA fighter in Pattaya

54 minutes ago
Man found dead in Chachoengsao cattle pen amid financial woes Thailand News

Man found dead in Chachoengsao cattle pen amid financial woes

1 hour ago
Pattaya takraw players forced to practice in darkness Pattaya News

Pattaya takraw players forced to practice in darkness

1 hour ago
Bite club arrest: German man sinks teeth into chaos in Korat Thailand News

Bite club arrest: German man sinks teeth into chaos in Korat

2 hours ago
2 German models steal from Koh Pha Ngan shop twice in one day Thailand News

2 German models steal from Koh Pha Ngan shop twice in one day

2 hours ago
Thailand uncertain on US visa ban after Uyghur deportation Bangkok News

Thailand uncertain on US visa ban after Uyghur deportation

2 hours ago
Thai it all together: Storms, PM2.5 smog and rough seas ahead Thailand Weather Updates

Thai it all together: Storms, PM2.5 smog and rough seas ahead

3 hours ago
Former Thai rock star arrested for alleged drug peddling and abuse Bangkok News

Former Thai rock star arrested for alleged drug peddling and abuse

18 hours ago
Irishman killed in high-speed crash in Phang Nga&#8217;s Khao Lak Thailand News

Irishman killed in high-speed crash in Phang Nga’s Khao Lak

18 hours ago
Myanmar woman arrested for illegal gambling in Pathum Thani Thailand News

Myanmar woman arrested for illegal gambling in Pathum Thani

18 hours ago
Baht boost: Thailand greenlights 200 billion for Bangkok transit line Bangkok News

Baht boost: Thailand greenlights 200 billion for Bangkok transit line

18 hours ago
Off-duty nurses try to save crash victim in fatal Pattaya accident Pattaya News

Off-duty nurses try to save crash victim in fatal Pattaya accident

18 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree on dark Trang road Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree on dark Trang road

18 hours ago
Mae Hong Son strengthens cross-border efforts on forest fires Thailand News

Mae Hong Son strengthens cross-border efforts on forest fires

18 hours ago
Pickup truck&#8217;s unsafe metal door transport sparks expressway safety alert Thailand News

Pickup truck’s unsafe metal door transport sparks expressway safety alert

19 hours ago
Illegal Thai workers send billions home despite crackdowns Thailand News

Illegal Thai workers send billions home despite crackdowns

19 hours ago
Walking the talk: Bangkok chief to revamp Asoke footpaths by July Bangkok News

Walking the talk: Bangkok chief to revamp Asoke footpaths by July

19 hours ago
Man meditates on Bangkok&#8217;s Democracy Monument, sparks emergency response Bangkok News

Man meditates on Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, sparks emergency response

19 hours ago
Explosion at Nakhon Ratchasima scrap shop kills one, injures four Thailand News

Explosion at Nakhon Ratchasima scrap shop kills one, injures four

19 hours ago
Tourists fume over persistent foreign beggars in Pattaya Pattaya News

Tourists fume over persistent foreign beggars in Pattaya

19 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal13 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
62 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Bangkok creator hunts aliens at Thailand’s Area 51 (video)

Bangkok creator hunts aliens at Thailand’s Area 51 (video)

27 minutes ago
PM rejects opposition&#8217;s request for full 30-hour debate control

PM rejects opposition’s request for full 30-hour debate control

39 minutes ago
Indian gang no match for Belgian MMA fighter in Pattaya

Indian gang no match for Belgian MMA fighter in Pattaya

54 minutes ago
Man found dead in Chachoengsao cattle pen amid financial woes

Man found dead in Chachoengsao cattle pen amid financial woes

1 hour ago