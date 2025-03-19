Rama II expressway lane reopens after fatal bridge collapse

The inbound lane to the expressway on Rama II Road, affected by the bridge project collapse last Saturday, will reopen by tomorrow.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) stated that demolition work on the collapsed bridge is 90% complete, with the contractor, Italian-Thai Development (ITD), pledging compensation for victims.

The collapse on Saturday, March 15, involved a concrete beam under construction, which fell onto the main structure, resulting in six fatalities and at least 22 injuries.

Engineers have been clearing the affected steel structures at the Dao Khanong-Rama III expressway site, with 95% of the work done so far. EXAT governor Surachet Laophulsuk stated yesterday, March 18, that repairs on the damaged road would start following debris removal.

The inbound lane is expected to reopen tomorrow. Meanwhile, the outbound section of the Dao Khanong expressway, which sustained significant damage, is being cleared using excavators to dismantle the collapsed structures.

The steel framework supporting the concrete has been removed, and the demolition of damaged concrete is nearing completion. Temporary detour lanes were established around the Dao Khanong toll checkpoint on Monday.

EXAT is expediting the restoration of the inbound lane for public convenience while ensuring safety during debris removal.

ITD secretary Woravudh Hiranyapaisansakul reported that the company has submitted an official report to the Stock Exchange of Thailand regarding the incident. ITD expressed condolences to the victims’ families and apologised for inconveniences on the Chaloem Maha Nakhon Expressway.

As part of the ITD-VCB joint venture, the company has committed to offering compensation and assistance. ITD is assessing the damage alongside project owners, engineering consultants, the Council of Engineers, government agencies, and insurance companies.

The construction project is insured for approximately 7.35 billion baht, with existing EXAT assets and third-party liability both covered for 100 million baht each, reported Bangkok Post.

Patricia Mongkhonvanit, director-general of the Comptroller General’s Department, indicated that a proposal is underway to enhance the evaluation of contractors.