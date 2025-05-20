Near miss: Cement chunk smashes woman’s car on Rama II

Notorious accident site raises safety concerns again as driver has close call with construction mishap

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Near miss: Cement chunk smashes woman’s car on Rama II
Pictures courtesy of สุด คนึง Facebook

A terrified motorist narrowly escaped injury after a chunk of cement came crashing down from an overpass and smashed into her rear window while she was driving.

The alarming incident occurred yesterday, May 19, on Phra Ram 2 Road near The Niche ID Rama 2 condo, at the expressway exit ramp. The road, notorious for its endless construction and traffic chaos, lived up to its reputation once again.

The woman, who drives this busy route daily, was left shaken and outraged after her rear window was shattered by the falling debris.

“I drive every day, carefully watching the front and behind. Now I also have to risk my life with things falling from above.”

The incident went viral after a Facebook user, สุด คนึง, shared a post detailing the harrowing moment.

“Finally, it happened to me. Limestone fell from the Rama 2 bridge during the expressway exit (before The Niche ID Rama 2). Everything was caused by the carelessness of the contractor who just drilled but was not careful,” he wrote. “It causes damage to property and time. How good is it that it didn’t result in death?

“Driving these days, being careful in front and behind isn’t enough. You also have to risk your life with things falling from above. Good luck doesn’t happen often for everyone. Be a little more cautious.”

Near miss: Cement chunk smashes woman’s car on Rama II | News by Thaiger

The damaged vehicle has since been inspected by Bangmod Police Station and Viriyah Insurance, who have accepted the case for further investigation, reported KhaoSod and Spring News.

Rama II Road, a critical artery linking Bangkok with southern Thailand, sees hundreds of thousands of vehicles daily. Its moniker, “Seven Generations Road,” comes from its infamously slow and seemingly eternal construction work, ongoing for more than 55 years.

Near miss: Cement chunk smashes woman’s car on Rama II | News by Thaiger

Netizens were quick to react:

“Wow, that’s horrifying, but it’s okay if the person is safe.”

“This route is very dangerous. I recommend taking a plane.”

“Don’t forget to claim the full amount for damage and lost time.”

As roadworks continue with no end in sight, commuters are left asking—how much longer must they gamble with gravity on the “road of no return”?

