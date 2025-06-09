Tragic death of man in Thai police custody raises questions

Investigation underway after young man found lifeless in custody

Tragic death of man in Thai police custody raises questions
A 26 year old man, referred to with a pseudonym A, was found deceased in a holding cell at the Bang Kruai Police Station in Nonthaburi province.

The man had been arrested on charges of domestic violence and possession of methamphetamine. The incident came to light yesterday, June 8, when Police Colonel Kittisak Pongthanarak, superintendent of Bang Kruai Police Station, was notified by Police Lance Corporal Piamsak Meepradate, who was on duty at the cell.

Immediate attempts were made to resuscitate him, but they were unsuccessful. Forensic experts, prosecutors, and administrative officials have been called in for further investigation.

Pol. Col. Kittisak revealed that the previous night, officers responded to a distress call from A’s family. He had reportedly been in a frenzied state, destroying property and assaulting his wife, causing injuries.

When police intervened, they found 1.1 grammes of methamphetamine on him. Consequently, he was detained on charges of possession and consumption of a category 1 narcotic with intent to sell illegally. While awaiting court proceedings in the cell, the man took his own life, an act captured on CCTV.

Relatives of the deceased shared that during a midday visit, he asked to see a photograph of his two year old son one last time. Initially, this request was not seen as alarming, interpreted as a farewell before his expected jail term.

However, the family now believes his actions were driven by the fear of encountering old adversaries from previous incarcerations, leading to his tragic decision, reported KhaoSod.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

In similar news, a man suspected of drug possession died after reportedly ingesting around 50 methamphetamine pills before his arrest.

On June 3, police at Nakhon Pathom City Police Station were alerted when Thiranai, a detainee, suddenly collapsed and began convulsing inside the holding cell. He was immediately transported to Nakhon Pathom Central Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

