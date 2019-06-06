Two waterspouts spotted at Krabi Beach, Thailand – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Krabi
Two waterspouts spotted at Krabi Beach, Thailand – VIDEO
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Krabi Pitak Pracha Rescue Foundation / Newshawk Phuket
Two waterspout were spotted near Nopparat Thara Beach, at Ao Nang in Krabi in southern Thailand.
Krabi Pitak Pracha Rescue Foundation report that yesterday two waterspouts were spotted just behind the Nopparat Thara beach during the afternoon.
The one minute video of the waterspouts has attracted a lot of interest on social media. Foundation volunteers noted that the phenomenon only occurs during the wet season with the south-west monsoons bringing more moisture and storms into the area. They said the tourists on the beach were excited and that no one was in any immediate danger.
🔻#กระบี่ #หาดนพรัตน์ธารา เจ้าหน้าที่กู้ภัยกระบี่พิทักษ์ประชาบันทึกภาพ พายุงวงช้าง 2 ลูก หมุนคู่กัน เป็นเวลาหลายนาที เป็นที่ตื่นตาของนักท่องเที่ยวที่กำลังพักผ่อนอยู่ริมหาดนพรัตน์ธารา ช่วงเย็นวันนี้#Krabi #NopparatTharaBeach🌪🌪🌪Cr มูลนิธิกระบี่พิทักษ์ประชา #เหยี่ยวข่าวภูเก็ต
Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket on Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Krabi. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Environment
Thailand’s Maya Bay settles into an extended period of rest – VIDEO
You can look but you can’t touch. Maya Bay’s beach, closed last year to allow coral restoration and beach recovery, is likely to remain closed to visitors for many years, even up to five.
The famous Koh Phi Phi Ley beach and bay, made famous in the 2000 movie The Beach, needs time for its ecology to fully recover years of tourist abuse, this according to the Phi Phi national park chief Vorapot Lomlim.
“Maya Bay must continue to be closed until nature has fully recovered. We expect it will take four to five years.”
Maya Bay was closed to tourist on June 1 last year. The Bay first became famous as part of the setting for the ‘The Beach’ starring Leonardo Di Caprio. That fame would lead to a surge in tourists and a rapacious local tourist industry that ramped up the numbers of tours to cater for the international popularity.
Maya Bay is located in the Phi Phi islands between Krabi and Phuket.
At its peak Maya Bay, the south’s most popular attraction, was receiving up to 5-6,000 tourists a day. Unwittingly, the tourists were trampling the beach and surrounding areas whilst the boats delivering them to the famous beach were throwing anchors over the side, destroying the natural coral.
Initially the national park chiefs closed off Maya Bay access for a period of three months but it soon became apparent that the fragile bay was going to need a lot longer to recover. Officials reported that up to 50 percent of the Bay’s coral was dead.
In the meantime tourists can do a ‘drive by’ and take photos from outside the Bay. The area is cordoned off and kept under a close watch to protect the famous beach whilst plans continue to develop a sustainable tourist model and infrastructure for a new opening somewhere down the track.
Krabi
Truck collides with power pole in Krabi, driver injured
A truck has collided with a power pole after the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel in Krabi today.
The truck, carrying palm tree trunks, collided with a power pole on Phetkasem Road in Krabi city.
The power pole was broken and cables had been pulled down. The truck driver also sustained injuries and was taken to Klongtom Hospital.
Witnesses told police that the truck lost control then collided with the power poles before coming to a sudden stop. At this stage police believe that the driver fell asleep at wheel but are continuing their investigation.
Environment
Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi
Corals at Koh Phi Phi near a famous driving point has started to bleach.
Paranya Pantajit, a scuba expert in Krabi says, “Corals near a famous diving point at Koh Phi Phi is beaching. There are many marine lives living around this coral.”
“The temperature at 8 metres deep in the sea is about 31 degree Celsius. Corals in in other islands in Krabi have started to bleach as well.”
Chief of Hat Nopparat Thara Moh Koh Phi Phi National Park Worapot Lomlim says, “The water temperature has started to decrease as it is in monsoon season with some rain now. The coral bleaching situation will hopefully start to lessen.”
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow
The really, really crazy solution for Pattaya’s sewage and wastewater problem
Extra doses of MMR vaccine approved to help eliminate measles in Thailand
“We were robbed of victory” – Future Forward’s Thanathorn
Two waterspouts spotted at Krabi Beach, Thailand – VIDEO
Thai PM Prayut thanks MPs for re-electing him to the position of prime minister
24 year old engineering student found dead in Bangkok house
Bangkok Airways Samui Half Marathon, second in the Thailand series
Two Indian tourists lose cash and a necklace to ladyboy thieves in Pattaya
Electric boats will help alleviate some of Bangkok’s air pollution
US tourists arrested in Pattaya for spraying graffiti on a car and walls in Bangkok – VIDEO
Hard Rock Café Phuket hosts charity concert on June 17 featuring ‘Da Endorphine’
Thai Government announces crackdown on price-gouging private hospitals
First year report card for Thailand’s battle against plastics
General Prayut Chan-o-cha is Thailand’s 29th Prime Minister
Thanathorn says he will be Thailand’s Prime Minister of change
17 survive as minivan flips over in Phattalung, southern Thailand
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
Trending
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Bangkok3 days ago
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
-
Election2 days ago
Phalang Pracharat unable to form Thai coalition – Democrats and Bhumjaithai sitting it out, for now
-
Hot News3 days ago
The rise of the Incels and plastic surgery for men
-
Hot News1 day ago
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
-
Election1 day ago
Former Democrat Party leader and Thai PM resigns
-
Uncategorized2 days ago
หึงโหด! ผัวเก่ายิงผัวใหม่ของเมียเก่าแล้วยิงตัวตายตาม ผัวใหม่เคราะห์ดีแกล้งตาย