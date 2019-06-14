Missing German DJ identified after being found dead in Krabi villa this week | The Thaiger

Krabi
Missing German DJ identified after being found dead in Krabi villa this week
PHOTOS: Hannover DJ, Christopher Faust, found dead in a Krabi Villa this week – thesun.co.uk
More information has come to light about the German man found dead in a Krabi luxury villa this week.
Read The Thaiger report HERE.
The 39 year old tourist was found dead with his head bound in a green plastic bag and red duct tape in a suspected sex game gone wrong, as reported by The Sun.
According to Hannover police in Germany, Christopher Faust failed to turn up at work on May 16 sparking concern among his friends and relatives.
Mr Fasut, a DJ, was found dead in Krabi on Monday, June 11. It appears the man had taken a ‘secret holiday’ and checked into the luxury villas on June 7.
According to hotel staff, he was last seen alive in the morning on June 9 and ordered breakfast to be sent to his room. This was the same day that the hotel’s housekeepers say they saw a “chubby Thai woman” leaving his villa.
When they checked his room on Tuesday morning they found his naked body on the bed.
Police now believe that the “chubby Thai woman” was probably a local sex worker but police have been unable to contact her at this stage.
In the Sun report, Lieutenant Colonel Chavalit Petchsripia, from the Ao Nang Police, says they had initially written off the death as suicide but would now investigate further.
The body was sent to the forensic institute in Surat Thani to identify the cause of death. Police say they found two half-full glasses of water on a table leading to their belief that there had been at least two in the room at some stage.
Police also found a receipt for a roll of red duct tape. The roll was still attached to the tape that had been wrapped around the plastic bag over his head. Police say the man’s valuables – his laptop, passport, credit cards and wallet – were still in the room and that there no sign of a struggle.
A spokesman for Hannover Police say they believe Christopher had “shaved his head and beard’’ and matched an image of Christoper when he had his picture taken at Thai immigration.
SOURCE: The Sun UK
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Krabi. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Business
‘Fast and Furious 9’ to be partly filmed in southern Thailand, including Phuket
The latest sequel of the ‘Fast and Furious’ movie franchise will partly be filmed in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani next month.
Yesterday Piya Petonji, the film’s production manager, met with Krabi Governor M.L. Kitibadee Prawit at the Krabi City Hall before the cast arrives and filming begins.
The filming will be from July 1-27 in locations around Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani. It is estimated the production will bring a 340 million baht benefit to Thailand and the local film industry.
The Krabi Governor says this is a good opportunity for Thailand to present its beautiful nature, culture and history to the world through the film. There has been no announcement of when filming may be taking place around Phuket’s roads.
The Thaiger recommends the plot of the film as a race between a visa-run passenger van and a Chinese Tour Bus to the Malaysian border, with a feature muay thai face-off on Maya Bay beach between Vin Diesel and Leonardo DiCaprio (though the 45 year old might have to get some training in before returning to ‘The Beach’).
Here’s our Top Ten movies made around Phuket and Thailand.
Leonardo in Phuket last year during a quick break
Krabi
Red swimming flags out at Koh Hong in Krabi
Red flags have been dusted off and set up along the beach at Koh Hong in Ao Luek, Krabi today. In an unrelated story, dead fish have also been found along a beach in Ao Nang, Krabi.
National park officers at Mu Koh Hong in Krabi have planted the red flags along the beach to warn swimmers not to go into the water because of strong winds and waves washing in from the south-west.
Krabi Marine officials have also issued a warning for tour boat operators and fishing boats to be more careful when going to sea today.
“Small boats should stay at shore today”.
While at Klong Hang beach in Ao Nang, about 10 dead fish were found along the 10 kilometre stretch of beach. Marine officials haven’t immediately responded to the finding of the dead fish.
Krabi
UPDATE: German tourist found dead in Krabi hotel room
A German tourist has been found dead inside a hotel room in Ao Nang yesterday. A bag was over the man’s head and tied around the neck. Ao Nang police were notified of the incident yesterday afternoon at a hotel in Ao Nang when contacted by staff.
Police found the body of a 40 year old German man on the bed. His head was covered with a bag and tied. The body was taken to Krabi Hospital for an autopsy.
Police say there were no signs of a struggle found on his body. His belongings – a notebook computer, his passport, credit cards and cash, remained untouched. Two glasses of water were found on a desk in the room. Another plastic bag was found on the floor. Police believe that the man died at least two days before his body was found.
At this stage police believed it is likely a case of suicide. However police are continuing their investigation. Police have not released the name of the deceased German tourist.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Bangkok and Singapore jump in rankings for world living costs
Laotian ladyboy arrested for stealing from Finnish tourist in Pattaya
More internal bickering for Democrats over split of cabinet seats
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Motorbike driver seriously injured in truck hit and run in Thalang, Phuket
Missing German DJ identified after being found dead in Krabi villa this week
Dodgy ‘Botox’, fillers and beauty enhancement products seized in Bangkok
‘Fast and Furious 9’ to be partly filmed in southern Thailand, including Phuket
Elephant rides to be banned around Angkor Wat in Siem Reap
Administrative Court rejects private hospitals’ plea to remove caps on pricing
Thai PM acts on illegal and unlicensed hotels and accommodation
Thai PM orders probe into Rohingya boat incident off the coast of Satun
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Asia’s most challenging golf courses
13 gamblers arrested in Patong gambling den raid
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
Trending
-
Opinion21 hours ago
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
-
Food Scene2 days ago
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
-
Malaysia1 hour ago
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
-
Expats1 day ago
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
-
Crime3 days ago
More prison time for Premchai over poaching case
-
News4 days ago
Sephora brings new beauty experience at Central Phuket
-
Environment4 days ago
Thailand: Paradise Lost? Part 1.
-
Phuket2 days ago
German motorbike driver dies on Patong Hill, Phuket