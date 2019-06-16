Bystander killed by stray bullet as taxi motorcycle gangs clash – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bystander killed by stray bullet as taxi motorcycle gangs clash – VIDEO
A bystander was killed by a stray bullet yesterday when two taxi motorcyclists gangs clashed in a fight in Bangkok’s Bang Na district. Rival motorbike taxi gangs were caught on video viciously attacking each other with knives and other weapons.
Police say 20 year old Weerawat Pheungkrut, a courier with Kerry Express, was killed when a bullet struck him in the left eyebrow around Soi Udomsuk 1 at 11.40am yesterday morning. Another unidentified man was also shot and injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Police said 20 year old Thaweekiart Sutthisanong was also injured with a knife in his head and was rushed to hospital.
Police said Weerawut was killed by a stray bullet when two groups of taxi motorcyclists clashed in a brawl in front of Soi Udomsuk 1 because a group of taxi motorcyclists were annoyed that a new group had opened a stand nearby. Police are checking footage of security cameras in the area before making arrests.
SOURCE: The Nation
Police seize illegal mosquito repellents and fake nutritional supplements
The Consumer Protection Police Division and the Food and Drugs Administration has raided illegal factories producing dangerous mosquito repellent and fake nutritional supplements. Investigations are underway to find the people responsible.
Officials confiscated illegal Kwang Thong (golden dear) brand mosquito repellent coils factory in Nakhon Ratchasima, north-east Thailand, where 1,300 boxes of coils containing more than 10,000 packages were confiscated.
The coils manufactured at this factory had not been registered with the FDA, nor were they legally permitted to be manufactured. Inspection by the FDA shows the products are covered with ‘meperfluthrin’, a dangerous chemical that can cause confusion, headaches, nausea, vomiting, seizures, and loss of consciousness. Its use is a violation of the Hazardous Substance Act.
Officials also conducted an operation at a factory producing nutritional supplement products containing appetite suppressant ‘Sibutramine’, a dangerous chemical which has been declared a prohibited substance in the region.
The factory, located in Samut Sakhon, belongs to Nine Cos, the manufacturer of nutritional supplement brands Be Coli, Novy, and Kiwida, all of which display inaccurate information on their packages. These offences are violations of the Food Act. Officials collected products from the factory to identify any other chemicals in laboratory tests.
Meanwhile, officials have also searched another factory in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, believed to be producing supplements containing Sibutramine in unpackaged pills. The factory was found to be without a factory permit. The CPPD and FDA will conduct more searches and investigatations to find all persons involved. The general public is advised to check for the FDA number on product packaging before a purchase.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Bangkok to Hua Hin van operators blame Prayut but passengers say the service was “terrible”
A minivan service from Bangkok to Hua Hin has been forced to conclude services by the end of June.
“June and James Transport” are blaming the military government and NCPO leader Prayut Chan-o-cha.
But Manager Online says reviews from customers shed a different light on the story saying the service was “terrible”. Customers say the vehicles were terrible and unreliable and the air-conditioning didn’t work.
Other reviews complained that it was “slow’ and one female driver was the worst of the lot.
“She would stop everywhere and take four hours to complete the journey from Bangkok to Hua Hin.”
Meanwhile the transport company was blaming “hoodlums” at Hua Hin bus station associated with a “local political gangster” for causing problems and picking fights.
“Ever since the vans’ starting point was relocated from Victory Monument (the government has been moving vans away from Victory Monument to the new hub to relieve congestion) to Pin Klao, customers had dropped off.”
Operating vans for June and James Transport dropped from 70 to 15 since the move from Victory Monument to Pin Klao.
Regular train services still run from Bangkok to Prachuap Khiri Khan, as well as taxi or Grab services.
SOURCE: Manager Online | ThaiVisa
True Digital Park opens in Sukhumvit 101 Road, Bangkok
Under the concept of ‘One Roof, All Possibilities’, the new True Digital Park is now ready to support the country in driving the digital economy. The “Work Space” is a workplace and digital innovation development space.
The True Digital Park says they will collaborate with government agencies, enterprises and global tech giants including The National Innovation Agency, Digital Economy Promotion Agency, Electronic Transactions Development Agency, King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, Google, AWS, Huawei, Ricoh, UOB, Wongnai, MuSpace, Thailand e-Centre, CP Innovation and True Digital Academy.
It is equipped with full serviced facilities for meetings, workshops, ‘town halls’, events and lifestyle activities to enhance work life. Work Space is designed to be open and connected to create an atmosphere that truly encourage knowledge exchange for innovation.
“The startups in the community will also have opportunities to meet with venture capitals and investors. These elements make the startup ecosystem complete and ready to help startups achieve sustainable growth.”
Thailand is also among 20 Innovation Achievers. Thailand has its strengths in the following categories; Market Sophistication, Knowledge and Technology Outputs and Innovation Efficiency Ratio. On the other hand, Thai startup success rates are still relatively low compared to its neighbours such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. True Digital Park says it’s committed to building a complete ecosystem to help support startups and tech entrepreneurs and increase potentials of the country’s digital economy.
True Digital Park is located on Sukhumvit 101 road near Punnawithi BTS station. The first phase of the project is now open in three areas including Work Space (77,000 sqm), Lifestyle Space (30,000 sqm) and Living Space which comprises of condominium and residential area.
True Digital Park members can enjoy more than 400 workstations with well-designed seating options. You can connect anywhere in the digital world via 1 Gbps ultra high-speed internet networks and WiFi exclusively provided to members only.
In addition to enjoyable working experience at Work Space, members will also take advantage of convenient cashless society at Lifestyle Space, a lifestyle complex where retails meet nature and technology. This includes a 24/7 retail space that serve consumers’ modern lifestyle of managing their own time freely.
