Red card: Thai cops in Liverpool kits bust Toon clad drug dealer

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott55 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, March 21, 2025
113 1 minute read
Red card: Thai cops in Liverpool kits bust Toon clad drug dealer
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A Thai drug dealer wearing a Newcastle United football jersey was arrested yesterday by Krabi police officers clad in Liverpool replica shirts in an ironic swoop.

The symbolic arrest was in revenge for Liverpool’s defeat to Newcastle last week in the Carabao Cup final. United beat the Reds 2-1 thanks to goals by Dan Burn and Alexander Isak to lift a domestic trophy for the first time in 70 years.

Apichat, also known as Bang Ann, was wearing the Newcastle jersey when he was arrested yesterday, March 20, for drug trafficking while selling meatballs. Police officers seized 600 methamphetamine tablets during the operation.

Preecha Saingthong, Mueang Krabi’s district chief, orchestrated the sting with security head Viratdech Boonruangkhaw and official Chaiwat Thonghem, leading a team of special operations officers.

Related Articles

The target, 33 year old Apichat, managed a fried meatball business but intelligence linked him to an illicit side hustle: drug trafficking in Ao Nang and surrounding areas. The cleverly crafted operation involved a set-up to purchase three bags of meth, each with 200 tablets, for about 9,000 baht.

The exchange was planned to unfold at a discreet shack in Mueang subdistrict. As the deal progressed, officers revealed their identities and arrested Apichat with the incriminating evidence. He was swiftly handed over for legal proceedings, facing charges of dealing a category 1 narcotic with intent to distribute.

Red card: Thai cops in Liverpool kits bust Toon clad drug dealer | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The fortuitous alignment of sports and justice highlighted Apichat’s unfortunate fashion choice at the time of arrest.

This peculiar convergence of football rivalry and law enforcement provided a light-hearted undercurrent to Krabi’s ongoing crackdown on crime. The arrest, set against the backdrop of a spirited sporting defeat, offers a memorable tale of irony in action.

Stay tuned as Apichat’s court proceedings progress, ensuring that justice remains as swift as Liverpool’s quest for Premier League glory this season.

Red card: Thai cops in Liverpool kits bust Toon clad drug dealer | News by Thaiger
Newcastle United celebrate their Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool at Wembley stadium, London. Picture courtesy of @NUFC

Latest Thailand News
Blooming brilliant: Thailand rakes in billions from orchid exports Thailand News

Blooming brilliant: Thailand rakes in billions from orchid exports

39 minutes ago
Foreign transwoman and man clash in rose row on Bangla Road Phuket News

Foreign transwoman and man clash in rose row on Bangla Road

47 minutes ago
Red card: Thai cops in Liverpool kits bust Toon clad drug dealer Krabi News

Red card: Thai cops in Liverpool kits bust Toon clad drug dealer

55 minutes ago
Paetongtarn hits back at opposition’s ‘secret deal’ claims Bangkok News

Paetongtarn hits back at opposition’s ‘secret deal’ claims

1 hour ago
Ex-Yakuza boss arrested in Bangkok with 30 million baht Bangkok News

Ex-Yakuza boss arrested in Bangkok with 30 million baht

1 hour ago
Thai cop collapses on duty after intense livestream confrontation Thailand News

Thai cop collapses on duty after intense livestream confrontation

2 hours ago
Thai freelancer bottles Indian tourist after payment row Pattaya News

Thai freelancer bottles Indian tourist after payment row

2 hours ago
The 10 must-try restaurants at Jungceylon Patong, Phuket Best Bites

The 10 must-try restaurants at Jungceylon Patong, Phuket

2 hours ago
Car repair shop fire in Bangkok destroys cars and kills two dogs Bangkok News

Car repair shop fire in Bangkok destroys cars and kills two dogs

2 hours ago
Chinese tourists&#8217; bags handed back by officers in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese tourists’ bags handed back by officers in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Grand theft auto: Crooked car crew caught in claction Thailand News

Grand theft auto: Crooked car crew caught in claction

2 hours ago
Over 10,000 bottles of cough syrup seized in Phuket drug raid Phuket News

Over 10,000 bottles of cough syrup seized in Phuket drug raid

2 hours ago
Drug-addicted Thai man kills friend&#8217;s mother and injures 2 others Thailand News

Drug-addicted Thai man kills friend’s mother and injures 2 others

3 hours ago
Thai jail nightmare: British tourist forced to drink urine after arrest Hua Hin News

Thai jail nightmare: British tourist forced to drink urine after arrest

3 hours ago
Overview of Thailand’s Visas (2025) Thailand Travel

Overview of Thailand’s Visas (2025)

3 hours ago
Thailand braces for colder weather, strong winds, and heavy rain Thailand News

Thailand braces for colder weather, strong winds, and heavy rain

3 hours ago
Thai monk seen hugging foreign woman at Chiang Rai bus terminal Thailand News

Thai monk seen hugging foreign woman at Chiang Rai bus terminal

3 hours ago
Lithuanian man dies in Phuket after tree falls on motorbike Phuket News

Lithuanian man dies in Phuket after tree falls on motorbike

3 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 21 to 23) Things To Do

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 21 to 23)

6 hours ago
Tesla leads in Thai EV market with top satisfaction scores Thailand News

Tesla leads in Thai EV market with top satisfaction scores

19 hours ago
Taps off: Phuket faces dry spell as new system rolls in tomorrow Phuket News

Taps off: Phuket faces dry spell as new system rolls in tomorrow

19 hours ago
Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour Thailand News

Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour

19 hours ago
Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer Crime News

Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer

19 hours ago
PPRP deputy denies claims of inflated property sale to SSO Thailand News

PPRP deputy denies claims of inflated property sale to SSO

19 hours ago
Pipe bomb attack injures five at Pattani police checkpoint South Thailand News

Pipe bomb attack injures five at Pattani police checkpoint

19 hours ago
Crime NewsKrabi NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott55 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, March 21, 2025
113 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Foreign transwoman and man clash in rose row on Bangla Road

Foreign transwoman and man clash in rose row on Bangla Road

47 minutes ago
Paetongtarn hits back at opposition’s ‘secret deal’ claims

Paetongtarn hits back at opposition’s ‘secret deal’ claims

1 hour ago
Ex-Yakuza boss arrested in Bangkok with 30 million baht

Ex-Yakuza boss arrested in Bangkok with 30 million baht

1 hour ago
Thai cop collapses on duty after intense livestream confrontation

Thai cop collapses on duty after intense livestream confrontation

2 hours ago