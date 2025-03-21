Paetongtarn hits back at opposition’s ‘secret deal’ claims

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has lashed out at the opposition People’s Party after they accused her of making political deals for her family’s gain. Dismissing the allegations as baseless, she’s calling for reason over rumours as the no-confidence debate heats up.

In a fiery response to accusations from the opposition, the Thai premier spoke to reporters yesterday, March 20, denying any involvement in secret political negotiations.

“There is no hidden deal of any kind, as widely claimed by the opposition.”

PM Paetongtarn added that she rejects the claims as unfounded and politically motivated.

The allegations surfaced ahead of the upcoming censure debate, where the People’s Party launched a campaign titled Trading Deals with the Country, accusing powerful figures in Thai politics of backroom agreements that benefit them at the expense of the people.

The opposition has specifically targeted Paetongtarn’s family, especially her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, accusing her of facilitating his return to Thailand after 17 years in self-imposed exile through covert political deals.

The opposition further alleges that PM Paetongtarn is merely a figurehead leader, with family members supposedly pulling the strings behind her administration. The Thai prime minister, however, dismissed these claims, labelling them illogical and an attempt to deflect attention from more pressing national issues.

“What exactly is our country being exchanged for? There is nothing. Absolutely nothing. Let’s think logically.”

Responding to suggestions that her family’s influence was behind her rise to power, Paetongtarn added, “What has the Shinawatra family gained from this? Getting Thaksin back? Is that all we’re going to talk about forever? There’s more to it than just making deals. We need to use reason, not emotion.”

The no-confidence debate, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday (March 24 and 25) will see the opposition have 28 hours to present their case, while the government will be allotted seven hours for its defence. The final vote is set for Wednesday, pending any major objections during the debate, reported The Nation.

The 38 year old Thai PM, however, hinted that she might not stay for the entirety of the debate while noting that Thaksin himself had yet to comment on the allegations. The debate is poised to be a key moment in the ongoing political battle as the People’s Party seeks to challenge the Shinawatra family’s influence over the government.