Connect with us

Krabi

Drivers injured as minivan collides with pickup in Krabi

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

4 hours ago

on

Drivers injured as minivan collides with pickup in Krabi | The Thaiger

A driver has sustained injuries after a minivan collided with a pickup truck in Krabi. Plai Phraya Police were notified of the incident yesterday on the southern Seaboard Road in Plai Phra.

Police and emergency responders arrived to find the damaged minivan in a roadside ditch. The minivan driver, 43 year old Somnuek Mueangthong, was stuck inside the minivan. Rescue workers used hydraulic cutters to free him before rushing him to Plai Phraya Hospital.

Nearby they found the damaged pickup truck. The pickup truck driver, 55 year old Niyom Sangthong, was taken to Plai Phraya Hospital. Police speculate that the minivan lost control and collided with the back of the pickup truck. However police are continuing their investigations into the incident.

Drivers injured as minivan collides with pickup in Krabi | News by The Thaiger  Drivers injured as minivan collides with pickup in Krabi | News by The Thaiger



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Krabi. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krabi

Six survive after fish delivery pick-up overturns in Krabi

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

3 days ago

on

May 21, 2019

By

Six survive after fish delivery pick-up overturns in Krabi | The Thaiger

Six people, who were delivering fresh fish in a pickup truck in Krabi, have survived an accident in Krabi.

Mueang Krabi Police were notified of the incident in Krabi City yesterday.

Police and emergency responders arrived to find the overturned pick-up truck in the roadside ditch. Nearby there was fresh seafood, fish and shrimp, strewn across the roadside.

Six people travelling in the pickup truck were unhurt in the incident. Traffic was blocked for several hours.

The pickup truck driver says they were taking the fresh seafood to the local market. They say they lost control of the vehicle and collided with a power pole on the side of the road.

Six survive after fish delivery pick-up overturns in Krabi | News by The Thaiger Six survive after fish delivery pick-up overturns in Krabi | News by The Thaiger Six survive after fish delivery pick-up overturns in Krabi | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Environment

Thousands of young coral being moved to deeper water at Maya Bay

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

3 days ago

on

May 21, 2019

By

Thousands of young coral being moved to deeper water at Maya Bay | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Thai PBS

Coral bleaching and the annual monsoon are the only threat to the ongoing recuperation of Maya Bay, now that tourists have been away for a year, and probably another two years as well.

Maya Bay, on Koh Phi Phi Ley in Krabi province, has been closed since June 1 last year after the environmental destruction of the pristine beaches ecology became obvious, even to the national park chiefs who were under a lot of pressure from tourism operators to keep it open.

Now, park officials are busily relocating about 23,000 young corals from the shallows into deeper water to prevent them being damaged by strong waves during the monsoon season which runs from May to the end of November each year.

Worapote Lomlim, chief of Haad Nopparat Thara Phi-Phi Islands national park, told Thai PBS that the ecological system and environment of Maya Bay have improved satisfactorily after the bay was closed to all unauthorised visitors and tourists almost 12 months ago.

He noted that coral bleaching has not been as serious as last year, the corals have regenerated and black-tipped coral sharks have returned to the bay. But he noted that the young corals may sustain damage from powerful waves if they are not relocated into deeper waters during the current monsoon season in the Andaman Sea.

Maya Bay will remain closed for at least the next two years for the protection of its environment and ecological system. A new system of limited tourism, protective walkways and boat mooring facilities is being prepared whilst the bay is closed in preparation for an eventual re-opening to tourism.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Continue Reading

Krabi

Man drowns while catching fish in Krabi temple lagoon

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

3 days ago

on

May 21, 2019

By

Man drowns while catching fish in Krabi temple lagoon | The Thaiger

A man has drowned in a lagoon while he was trying to catch fish inside an animal sanctuary area adjacent to a Krabi temple. Mueang Krabi Police were notified of the incident at the Kowaram Temple in Mueang Krabi District at 5.30pm yesterday.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the temple lagoon and joined in the search for the missing man. Rescue workers took about one hour to find the man. He was identified as 50 year old Yothin Boonkong.

A witness told police that Mr Yothin was catching fish in the lagoon, which is an animal sanctuary area of the temple. He was diving underwater and at one stage didn’t come up to the surface.

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



[คลิป] “ธนาธร” มาแล้ว สวมชุดขาวร่วมพิธี “เปิดประชุมรัฐสภา” “พรรณิการ์-ปิยบุตร-ส.ส.อนาคตใหม่” มาด้วย : เลือกตั้ง 2562 | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง54 mins ago

[คลิป] “ธนาธร” มาแล้ว สวมชุดขาวร่วมพิธี “เปิดประชุมรัฐสภา” “พรรณิการ์-ปิยบุตร-ส.ส.อนาคตใหม่” มาด้วย : เลือกตั้ง 2562
ผลการแข่งขันนัดที่ 3 วันที่ 23-24 พ.ค. ทุกคู่ใน “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 hours ago

ผลการแข่งขันนัดที่ 3 วันที่ 23-24 พ.ค. ทุกคู่ใน “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
กางสถิติบล็อกโปแลนด์ ปังจนไทยแพ้ 3 เซตรวด “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 3 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 hours ago

กางสถิติบล็อกโปแลนด์ ปังจนไทยแพ้ 3 เซตรวด “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 3
24 พ.ค.62 ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและสมเด็จพระนางเจ้าฯ พระบรมราชินี เสด็จฯ ทรงเปิดประชุมรัฐสภา | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง5 hours ago

24 พ.ค.62 ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและสมเด็จพระนางเจ้าฯ พระบรมราชินี เสด็จฯ ทรงเปิดประชุมรัฐสภา
สรุปคำแถลง “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” ต่อคำวินิจฉัยของศาลรัฐธรรมนูญยุติหน้าที่ ส.ส. | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 625 hours ago

สรุปคำแถลง “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” ต่อคำวินิจฉัยของศาลรัฐธรรมนูญยุติหน้าที่ ส.ส.
[Live] ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ แถลงกรณีศาลรัฐธรรมนูญรับวินิจฉัยปมถือหุ้นสื่อ | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 6220 hours ago

[Live] ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ แถลงกรณีศาลรัฐธรรมนูญรับวินิจฉัยปมถือหุ้นสื่อ
พ่อทหารเกณฑ์ร้อง ลูกตายในค่ายปริศนา | The Thaiger
ข่าว22 hours ago

พ่อทหารเกณฑ์ร้อง ลูกตายในค่ายปริศนา
เชียร์สด 23 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-โปแลนด์ “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” – ช่องทางถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล24 hours ago

เชียร์สด 23 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-โปแลนด์ “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” – ช่องทางถ่ายทอดสด
ลิซ่า BlackPink ต้องดู “ญาญ่า อุรัสยา” สุดร้อนแรง คัฟเวอร์ “Kill This Love” | The Thaiger
BLACKPINK1 day ago

ลิซ่า BlackPink ต้องดู “ญาญ่า อุรัสยา” สุดร้อนแรง คัฟเวอร์ “Kill This Love”
ตัวอย่างหนัง ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD โดยเจ้าพ่อหนังบู๊ “เควนติน” | The Thaiger
ตัวอย่าง2 days ago

ตัวอย่างหนัง ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD โดยเจ้าพ่อหนังบู๊ “เควนติน”
“มงคลกิตติ์” กร้าวฟ้องหมิ่นประมาท ทั้งอาญา-แพ่ง ขอเงิน 2 แสนหาเงินเข้าพรรค | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 624 days ago

“มงคลกิตติ์” กร้าวฟ้องหมิ่นประมาท ทั้งอาญา-แพ่ง ขอเงิน 2 แสนหาเงินเข้าพรรค
ที่แท้เป็นเจ้าหน้าที่เทศบาล โมโหได้อาหารช้า เมากร่างควักปืนลูกซองขู่เจ้าของร้าน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ภาคอีสาน4 days ago

ที่แท้เป็นเจ้าหน้าที่เทศบาล โมโหได้อาหารช้า เมากร่างควักปืนลูกซองขู่เจ้าของร้าน [คลิป]
ดูสดปิดมหากาพย์ชิงบัลลังก์ Game of thrones season 8 ตอนที่ 6 | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว4 days ago

ดูสดปิดมหากาพย์ชิงบัลลังก์ Game of thrones season 8 ตอนที่ 6
สะใจ! วอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย U23 พลิกชนะเวียดนาม “วีทีวี บิญดิญ ลองอัน 2019”-คลิปย้อนหลัง | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล5 days ago

สะใจ! วอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย U23 พลิกชนะเวียดนาม “วีทีวี บิญดิญ ลองอัน 2019”-คลิปย้อนหลัง
“อาร์โนลด์ คนเหล็ก” โดนกระโดดถีบขาคู่ ระหว่างเซลฟี่แฟนคลับ นึกว่าแค่โดนชน | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ5 days ago

“อาร์โนลด์ คนเหล็ก” โดนกระโดดถีบขาคู่ ระหว่างเซลฟี่แฟนคลับ นึกว่าแค่โดนชน

Trending